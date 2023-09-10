Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Wrap Arms Around Each Other at US Open

The couple watched the men's singles final match on Sunday after recently attending a NYFW dinner party together

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 07:55PM EDT
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamaet at 2023 US Open. Photo:

Sarah Stier/Getty 

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spending more time together at the US Open.

The US Open’s official account on Twitter, now known as X, shared a video of the pair seated together at the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday.

“Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀,” the organization wrote alongside the clip.

As they watched the gripping game, The Kardashians star, 26, could be seen with her hand hovering on the back of the actor’s head. Other photos captured show them cozied up together from the side with their arms around each other.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet at 2023 US Open.

Sarah Stier/Getty 

Just a few days before, Chalamet, 27, brought Jenner as his date to a New York Fashion Week event. The Kylie Cosmetics founder ended up sitting to the left of her beau at the dinner party, as seen in a video posted on TikTok from the event.

While the Dune actor was expected to attend the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, Vogue reported that his arrival with Jenner sent the room “abuzz.” 

The couple’s NYFW outing came after a source recently told PEOPLE that they’re enjoying their relationship, which is “fun and uncomplicated” for the mom of two.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.” 

The insider added, “He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

Their N.Y.C. date night followed their first public outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday concert on Sept. 4 on her Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the duo kissing several times while they enjoyed the show together.

Prior to their sighting at SoFi Stadium, a source had confirmed to PEOPLE in April that they were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

The confirmation came after Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted in Chalamet’s driveway, per TMZ.

Before dating Chalamet, Jenner had been on and off with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and 18-month-old son, Aire.

As for the actor, he has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

Related Articles
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama Congratulate Coco Grauff on US Open Win
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama Congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open Win: 'You've Made America So Proud'
Kylie Jenner Spends Time with Jordyn Woods During New York Fashion Week After Public Reunion
Kylie Jenner Spends Time with Jordyn Woods at Acne Studios Store After Public Reunion in July
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Says She Called Her Boyfriend to Ease Her Nerves the Night Before Winning 2023 US Open
Amy Schumer and Chris Fische
Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Enjoy Outing at US Open
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, 19, Wins Her First Grand Slam Title at 2023 US Open: 'Sweeter Than I Could Imagine'
Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet Attend NYFW Dinner Together One Week After PDA-Filled Outing at BeyoncÃ©âs ConcertÂ 
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend NYFW Dinner Together One Week After PDA-Filled Outing in L.A.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and kids at us open
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Make Rare Public Outing with Their 2 Kids at US Open
us open
The US Open Finals Brought Out All the Big Stars: See the Photos!
Danny Masterson Dylan Fest Nashville 05 24 17 Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis oscars 03 27 22
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize for Any 'Pain' Caused by Their Letters of Support for Danny Masterson
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Receives Enormous Bouquet of Flowers for New Fabletics Line: 'Holy Holy Smokes!'
Maddie Ziegler; Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Addresses Possibility of Reconciling with Maddie Ziegler: 'A Lot of Ugly Darkness There'
Alyssa Milano and Julian McMahon Have a âCharmedâ Reunion: âJust a Couple of Palsâ
‘Charmed’ Reunion! Alyssa Milano and Julian McMahon Reunite in Paris: ‘Just a Couple of Pals’
Tom Brady and Kids Meet Djokovic at the US Open
Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic Share Hug During Backstage Meetup at the US Open: Watch
Ashley Darby; Luke Gulbranson
RHOP's Ashley Darby Admits There Was a 'Final Straw' That Ended Her Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her daughter Giovanna LaValle
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles as She Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week
Bill Hader and Ali Wong are still going strong as they step out for a smoothie at Erewhon Market
Bill Hader and Ali Wong Hold Hands as They Step Out for Smoothies