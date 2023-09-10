Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Wrap Arms Around Each Other at US Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spending more time together at the US Open.

The US Open’s official account on Twitter, now known as X, shared a video of the pair seated together at the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday.

“Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀,” the organization wrote alongside the clip.

As they watched the gripping game, The Kardashians star, 26, could be seen with her hand hovering on the back of the actor’s head. Other photos captured show them cozied up together from the side with their arms around each other.

Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet at 2023 US Open. Sarah Stier/Getty

Just a few days before, Chalamet, 27, brought Jenner as his date to a New York Fashion Week event. The Kylie Cosmetics founder ended up sitting to the left of her beau at the dinner party, as seen in a video posted on TikTok from the event.

While the Dune actor was expected to attend the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, Vogue reported that his arrival with Jenner sent the room “abuzz.”

The couple’s NYFW outing came after a source recently told PEOPLE that they’re enjoying their relationship, which is “fun and uncomplicated” for the mom of two.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

The insider added, “He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

Their N.Y.C. date night followed their first public outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday concert on Sept. 4 on her Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the duo kissing several times while they enjoyed the show together.

Prior to their sighting at SoFi Stadium, a source had confirmed to PEOPLE in April that they were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”



The confirmation came after Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted in Chalamet’s driveway, per TMZ.

Before dating Chalamet, Jenner had been on and off with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and 18-month-old son, Aire.

As for the actor, he has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

