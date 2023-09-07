Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Timeline

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kept fans guessing for months before they made their first public appearance together.

The reality TV star and Oscar-nominated actor were first linked romantically in April 2023, but it wasn’t until they were spotted kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in early September that they made their public debut.

Jenner previously dated rapper Travis Scott on and off for six years before they went their separate ways in January. The pair share two children together: daughter Stormi and son Aire. Chalamet has a high-profile dating history of his own, having previously been linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Following their concert appearance, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Chalamet's relationship is “fun and uncomplicated” for the mom of two.

While the couple have been keeping their romance quiet, their fans have been eager for any glimpses into their budding romance — and had major reactions after their September debut.

From when the speculation started to their first PDA-filled kiss, here’s a complete timeline of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship.

January 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seen interacting at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Taylor Hill/Getty ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

While the pair weren't romantically linked until later in the year, Jenner and Chalamet were first seen interacting at Paris Fashion Week while attending Jean Paul Gaultier's show in January. In videos later circulated on social media, the duo could be seen talking and laughing in a group.

April 14, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are “getting to know each other”

The Dune star was rumored to be dating Jenner when photos circulated of Jenner’s Range Rover parked in his driveway, per TMZ.

The photos came a week after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi reported an anonymous tip that Chalamet “has a new girl,” naming Jenner.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "hanging out and getting to know each other.”

April 19, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are hanging out "every week"

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Marc Piasecki/WireImage ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A Jenner source told PEOPLE that she and Chalamet would “hang out every week,” but added that it’s “not serious.”

"She is getting to know him," the insider said. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

The source added that the two met at an event in Europe earlier in 2023 and that “they have a lot to chat about."

After her breakup with Scott in January, the insider said her family was supportive of her moving on and finding a new beau.

"Everyone wants Kylie to move on," the source said. "Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating."

May 29, 2023: Kylie Jenner is still casually seeing Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

A month after rumors swirled around the two, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner was still seeing Chalamet, however, it was still “not serious.”

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said.



June 27, 2023: Jennifer Lawrence jokes about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship

Jennifer Lawrence on 'WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN'. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence answered a fan who asked about her thoughts on her Don’t Look Up costar’s relationship with Jenner.

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it," she joked.

July 28, 2023: Travis Scott seemingly shades Kylie Jenner’s new relationship

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Timothee Chalamet. Araya Doheny/Getty ; Frazer Harrison/Getty ; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

On Scott’s album, Utopia, the rapper seemed to throw shade at Chalamet with a line from his song “Meltdown.”

Scott rapped about a “Willy Wonka factory” which could refer to Chalamet’s new character in his upcoming film, Wonka. He then seemingly challenged his ex to find another man as “hot as me.”

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch,” he sang.

September 5, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert

Jenner and Chalamet packed on the PDA while enjoying Beyoncé’s performance at SoFi Stadium. The outing marked their first public appearance — and the first time fans saw them together.

In a video shared on social media, the two young stars chatted and Jenner was even captured laughing as Chalamet smoked a cigarette. Jenner’s sister, Kendall Jenner, also joined them.

A video obtained by TMZ showed the two kissing on multiple occasions throughout the night.



A source told PEOPLE that the relationship is “fun and uncomplicated” for Jenner.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the insider said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source added. “She likes that he is a private guy.”