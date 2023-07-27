Kylie Jenner Didn't Anticipate Postpartum to 'Hit Me That Hard' as She Opens Up About Changing Son's Name

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls "crying in the shower" after realizing she wasn't happy with her baby boy's name

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Photo:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was relieved to eventually find a name that fit her baby boy.

Speaking with best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in the season finale of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder updates her bestie on her son's name.

"I've officially started the process of changing my son's name because his legal name is Wolf Webster," she explains. "So I'm going to do Aire Webster, A-I-R-E."

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Her Kissing Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie — who also shares daughter Stormi, 5, with her rapper ex Travis Scott — says that she "always wanted to do a name for him that had meaning, and it's a Hebrew name. It means 'Lion of God.'"

"The advice I would give to you is: find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. It was the hormones that took me out," she admits.

"It was like, 'I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him," she recalls.

Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video
Kylie Jenner TikTok

Though she started the paperwork during the third season of her reality TV series, the mom of two officially filed to change her son's name on June 22.

In her confessional, Jenner explains, "I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever. And then the second, that night, I cried in the shower."

She thought to herself, "That's not his name. What did I just do? Wolf? Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, to name my son Wolf! It wasn't even on the list!"

