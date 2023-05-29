Kylie Jenner Is Still Seeing Timothée Chalamet, but 'It's Not Serious' (Source)

An insider close to 'The Kardashians' star tells PEOPLE she spends time with the Oscar nominee when they're both in Los Angeles

By JP Mangalindan
Published on May 29, 2023 06:47 PM
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to enjoy each other's company sans labels.

A source close to the 25-year-old The Kardashians star tells PEOPLE that she and Chalamet, 27, are still spending time together when they are both in her native Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider says, clarifying that their relationship is "not serious.”

Reps for Jenner and Chalamet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. 

Timothee Chalamet
Frazer Harrison/Getty

PEOPLE reported in mid-April that Jenner and Chalamet — who has been romantically linked in the past to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González — met earlier this year at an event in Europe.

At the time, sources confirmed the pair were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Shortly thereafter, a source shared that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Dune star were spending together together "every week," noting that the pair "have a lot to chat about."

Still, said the Jenner insider, "She just wants to date without any pressure."

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jenner shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 15-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott, whom she's dated off and on since 2017.  

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu. Chalamet's upcoming Dune: Part Two and Wonka original story film project are both expected to premiere later this year.

