Kylie Jenner Spends Time with Jordyn Woods at Acne Studios Store After Public Reunion in July

Kylie Jenner has reunited with Jordyn Woods once again.

In a TikTok shared to Jenner's account on Saturday, the Kylie Skin founder — who was in New York City Friday night for a dinner at a New York Fashion Week event with Timothée Chalamet— documented her and Woods' exploration of an Acne Studios store and its FW23 Denim collection.

The video began with the reality star posing in a car with, and without, sunglasses and then cut to an Acne Studios storefront and its interior, before showing Jenner inside the store and posing with Woods for a quick mirror selfie.

The 26-year-old star of The Kardashians wore a white oversized shirt and black trousers with black shades, while Woods, 25, sported a light brown blazer, green top, and what appeared to be denim shorts.

"hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial," the captioned the TikTok post, which was soundtracked by a sped-up version of Humming Urban Stereo's "Banana Shake."

Jenner herself starred in the campaign for Acne Studios, and in the clip, she posed right next to a cardboard cutout of herself before looking through some of the pieces. She also documented herself and Woods leaving the store — the pair entered a car together while walking past a crowd of excited fans.

Jenner and Woods' latest outing comes nearly two months after the duo was seen leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles for their first public appearance together since their friendship took a turn in February 2019. Photos from the July hangout session were shared first by The Daily Mail.

The pair initially cut ties back when it was reported that Woods allegedly cheated with the boyfriend of Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson.

A month after the infidelity reports, Woods took part in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, where she explained that Thompson, 32, had kissed her during a house party and denied that they had sex. At the time, Woods shared that she did not disclose what had happened with either Kardashian, 39, or Jenner.

Kardashian has since expressed that she was hurt by the news, but wrote in late 2019 that she has forgiven both Woods and Thompson.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” the Good American founder wrote at the time on her Instagram Story.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods in September 2023. Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE in May 2019 that "although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn."

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship," the insider revealed. "It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life."

"Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her,” the source shared.

In March that year, a separate insider had revealed to PEOPLE that the pair were occasionally "still in contact" but were "never going to be best friends ever again."

Following their July reunion, a source told PEOPLE that Woods offered an apology to Jenner.

"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the insider said, as another insider revealed that the pair have been hanging out privately over the past year to rekindle their bond.

