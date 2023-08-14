Kylie Jenner Soaks Up the Sun in Bikini on 26th Birthday Trip: ‘Summer All Year Long’

Kylie Jenner is soaking up summer while it lasts.

The Kardashians star, who turned 26 on Aug. 10, shared more photos from her tropical birthday getaway on Instagram Sunday as she posed in crystal clear waters in a black bikini.

Jenner expressed her wish for her warm birthday season to last even longer as she enjoyed a sunny day in the ocean. “Summer all year long pleaaaase,” she captioned the post.

The mother of two marked the beginning of her vacation on her birthday last week, as she shared a series of photos from the tropical destination — including several sultry bikini shots.

In another post, she thanked her followers for the love she received as she celebrated.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes 🤍🤍🌎 forever grateful ⚓️,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post shared Friday.

She posed on the deck of an impressive yacht in a low-back, black halter dress with several cut-outs as she rang in another year.

kyliejenner/Instagram

A collection of both fans and friends wished the makeup mogul a happy birthday on social media, leaving comments on several of her posts. “Happy Birthday beautiful 😍,” wrote Paris Hilton on one of Jenner’s posts.

The mother of two’s longtime friend Hailey Bieber also joined in, calling Jenner “THE BIRTHDAY ANGEL,” and adding, “ily ✨✨.”

"Happy Birthday Ky 🤍," wrote Justine Skye, a close friend of Jenner’s older sister, Kendall Jenner.

Chloe Bailey also expressed her birthday wishes, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful 😍.”

kyliejenner/Instagram

Alongside an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans, Jenner’s birthday was also celebrated by her famous family.

Kendall, 27, referred to Kylie as “my tiny baby sister” as she shared a sweet photo of herself holding a newborn Kylie on her Instagram Story.

In a touching tribute, Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, shared a video montage set to Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour,” which featured videos from the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s early childhood, including one from just moments after her birth.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl,” wrote her mom, 67, alongside the Instagram post. “You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!! Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into.”

Kris praised her youngest daughter as “the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know!”

She continued, “I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy!”

Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian called her “the mother of all mothers” in a lengthy tribute shared on Instagram.

“To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space,” Kardashian, 39, said of her youngest sister.

“Ky, My heart will forever love you.”

In the post, she shared several photos, including a throwback shot of the two when they were both pregnant at the same time in 2018. Jenner’s first child, Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scot, was born just two months before Kardashian’s first, True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Both Jenner and Kardashian have since welcomed a second child with their respective former partners.

Jenner and Scott now share a son, Aire, and the Good American founder shares one-year-old Tatum with Thompson.

