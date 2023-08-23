Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Red-Hot 'Thorn Bra' and Corset Set

Jenner wore the sexy Dilara Findikoglu look while vacationing in Italy

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Kylie Jenner vacation pics, Instagram
Kylie Jenner poses in red-hot three-piece outfit in new Instagram photos. Photo:

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Kylie Jenner is keeping things red-hot as she enjoys a family vacation in the Italian countryside.

Jenner, 26, posed in a red satin bra top, paired with a gold corset around her midsection and a matching corset-style tan mini skirt, as she gave fans a look at her glamorous holiday.

“🍷🍝🇮🇹🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned the Instagram post, which featured six photos of her in the eye-catching outfit.

Jenner was dressed in head-to-toe pieces from Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu. The designer shared the details on each item in the three-piece outfit on Instagram, which included the Thorn Bra, Girls Don’t Cry corset and Girls Don’t Cry skirt — all from her spring/summer 2023 collection. (Margot Robbie rocked a similar red satin look by the same designer while attending the afterparty of the Barbie premiere in London in July.)

Kylie Jenner vacation pics, Instagram
Kylie Jenner shares new photos on Instagram in red-hot look while on Italian vacation.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair in a messy bun, with several curly pieces framing her face. She paired the satin three-piece look with a small red handbag and a pair of white triangle heels.

She kept her jewelry minimum, donning only a dainty gold chain around her wrist and a pair of silver hoop earrings. With her décolletage bare, Jenner let the sultry red satin top speak for itself.   

Kylie Jenner vacation pics, Instagram
Kylie Jenner poses in red-hot satin look in new Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Since her birthday earlier this month — she turned 26 on Aug. 10, and rang in the day in an undisclosed tropical destination — Jenner has been sharing photos with her followers of the several beautiful destinations she’s visited.

She spent several days bikini-clad as she celebrated her birthday and posed along the beach and in crystal clear waters as she marked her 26th year — and thanked her more than 390 million Instagram followers for the birthday wishes.

Her next post saw her swap the ocean for the countryside, and she shared several bare-faced selfies as she dressed casually in jeans and a summery white blouse while staying surrounded by nature.

Kylie Jenner vacation pics, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

The youngest of the Kardashian clan was then joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloé Kardashian as she arrived in Italy and shared that the mother and daughters had done a joint cooking class. 

The trio made homemade pasta and an accompanying sauce after taking a cooking class together. Kris, 67, confirmed the family was in Italy in a comment on Kylie’s post: “Italy never tasted so good 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹.”

Khloé has also been sharing several vacation snaps on Instagram, including one of herself in Tuscany over the weekend.

After learning how to make Italy’s famous dish with her family, Kylie enjoyed a chic picnic in the Italian countryside. She posed in a flowy white corset dress as she sat on a blanket surrounded by a fresh bouquet of flowers, wine and fresh fruit in front of a stunning rural landscape.  

Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls

MGA Entertainment; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Though she’s been enjoying her time off, the makeup mogul interrupted her vacation content to share the launch of her expanded collection with Bratz

Just two weeks after releasing six miniature dolls in her likeness, Kylie launched two 11-inch fashion dolls with Bratz that recreate more of her iconic looks. 

The new Night doll rocks Jenner’s look from the 2022 CFDA Awards — a black Mugler high-slit gown — and comes with a miniature version of her greyhound, Norman. The Day doll wears a patent leather mini dress and black sunglasses, and carries the brand’s iconic lip-shaped purse.

A larger version of the miniature doll that recreates Kylie’s iconic 2019 Met Gala look is also available in the new collection. 

In an Instagram post announcing the launch of the collection, Kylie said she’s “obsessed” with the new line of dolls in her likeness.

