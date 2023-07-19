Kylie Jenner Shares Selfie from the Night of Her Public Reunion with Jordyn Woods

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared an Instagram carousel, with a selfie of herself wearing the outfit from the night in question

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Published on July 19, 2023 08:24PM EDT
Kylie Jenner, Instagram
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s outfit from her recent outing with ex-best friend Jordyn Woods has officially made her Instagram grid. 

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 25, shared her latest Instagram carousel. One of the photos included Jenner taking a selfie in a public bathroom wearing a black and white, one-shoulder blouse, dark jeans, and waist-bead jewelry. The mom of two wore this outfit last Saturday to grab dinner with Woods, 25, four years after their friendship ended. 

“Posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll,” The Kardashians star captioned the upload

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that the FRSTPLACE founder reached out to Jenner to extend an olive branch

"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the source said, referring to their very public fallout involving Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Another insider told  PEOPLE that Jenner and Woods’ Los Angeles dinner outing was not the first time that they reunited. The duo have been spending time together over the past year privately, working on their friendship. 

TV personality Kylie Jenner (L) and Jordyn Woods attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show

Michael Stewart/WireImage

In the pictures first obtained by the Daily Mail, the ladies were photographed leaving the L.A. restaurant. Woods wore an orange bodycon dress and accessorized with a choker that read “Amor.”

The source indicated that everyone involved has left the drama in the past and that there is no longer tension brewing from either side. In February 2019, Woods was caught kissing the NBA star, 32. 

That May, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner was conflicted about ending her friendship with Woods out of respect for her older sister, 39. "Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn't want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn," the source revealed. 

"It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long," they continued.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The Strong Looks Better Naked author was initially hurt after learning about Woods and Thompson's infidelity. However, she eventually chose to forgive both parties.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” Kardashian wrote in December 2019.

Woods, who is now dating basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, addressed the matter on Red Table Talk shortly after the incident went public. She  acknowledged that it was a bad idea to stay at Thompson's house until "6 in the morning," but denied being "belligerently drunk to where I couldn't remember what happened."

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she recalled of leaving Thompson’s party. "No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

