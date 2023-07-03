Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden

"I can't wait for my pomegranates," she captioned one video of the in-progress produce

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner (R) and her garden. Photo:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram, Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty 

Kylie Jenner's got quite the green thumb!

The 25-year-old Kardashians star showed off details of her home garden on Instagram Sunday, which included flowering sweet potato and pomegranate plants.

"I can't wait for my pomegranates," Kylie wrote atop a video of the latter, zooming in to show the progress on the colorful fruit plant.

Other shots on her Instagram Story included a photo of a tiny strawberry in the palm of Kylie's hand, as well as baskets of cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries and peaches.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Fruits and vegetables from Kylie Jenner's garden.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)

Kylie (who once said she planned to "go off the grid" and live on a farm in Malibu by the time she was 30) is enjoying her time in nature these days. Back in May, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a sweet video of her walking in the sun with 17-month-old son Aire on TikTok.

In the clip, the mother-son duo could be seen walking through an archway into a beautiful, flower-filled garden. Kylie then reached out to her little boy and he sweetly placed his hand in hers. She captioned the video with an emoji of hands making a heart shape.

Kylie's post came after the mom of two marked Mother's Day by sharing some never-before-seen photos of Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, on Instagram.

"Happy mother's day 🫶" she captioned the pictures.

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently celebrated a big birthday for one family member: Khloé Kardashian, who turned 39 last week to a fanfare of social-media tributes.

Celebrating her big sister with a collection of throwback images on Instagram, Kylie wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond."

"I love you more than life itself!!!! I don’t think you’ll ever understand," the Good American founder wrote in a comment on the sweet post.

Kylie also shared a video from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she snapped back at mom Kris Jenner that Khloé was her "mother," as well as some other photos of them through the years.

"My everything and more," Kylie wrote. "I love you @khloekardashian."

Related Articles
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'
Khloe Kardashian says she âhatesâ being in her 30s: âWorst Decade Everâ
Khloé Kardashian Says She Hates Being in Her 30s: ‘Worst Decade Ever’
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife
90 Day: Razvan Gets So 'Scared' of Amanda's Jealousy That He Cries When She Reminds Him of His 'Toxic' Ex-Wife
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
90 Day: David Struggles with Culture Shock — and Panic — Meeting Sheila in the Philippines
90 Day Fiancee, Christian and Cleo
90 Day: Christian Nearly Cuts Off Family for Disapproving of His Trans Love Cleo — but He Still Pulls Away
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10
Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Machine Gun Kelly in concert at The Kia Forum
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Name to Barker on Driver's License: ‘Say My Name’
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Khloé Kardashian Teases Kris Jenner After She ‘Tried to Give Me $300’ for In-N-Out Order
meisha and nicola
90 Day: Meisha and Nicola Indulge in Godly 'Heavy Petting' but Clash Over 'Control'
90 Day
90 Day's Tyray Grieves 'Dagger to My Heart' News That Carmella Could Be an Escort
Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Sarah Jessica Parker Admits 'I Don't Really Like Looking at Myself' but Still Skips Plastic Surgery
90 Day's Riley Thinks Violet Is Cheating and Confronts Her for Making Him an 'Afterthought'
90 Day's Riley Thinks Violet Is Cheating and Confronts Her for Making Him an 'Afterthought'