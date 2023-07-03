Kylie Jenner's got quite the green thumb!

The 25-year-old Kardashians star showed off details of her home garden on Instagram Sunday, which included flowering sweet potato and pomegranate plants.

"I can't wait for my pomegranates," Kylie wrote atop a video of the latter, zooming in to show the progress on the colorful fruit plant.

Other shots on her Instagram Story included a photo of a tiny strawberry in the palm of Kylie's hand, as well as baskets of cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries and peaches.



Fruits and vegetables from Kylie Jenner's garden. Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)

Kylie (who once said she planned to "go off the grid" and live on a farm in Malibu by the time she was 30) is enjoying her time in nature these days. Back in May, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a sweet video of her walking in the sun with 17-month-old son Aire on TikTok.

In the clip, the mother-son duo could be seen walking through an archway into a beautiful, flower-filled garden. Kylie then reached out to her little boy and he sweetly placed his hand in hers. She captioned the video with an emoji of hands making a heart shape.

Kylie's post came after the mom of two marked Mother's Day by sharing some never-before-seen photos of Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, on Instagram.

"Happy mother's day 🫶" she captioned the pictures.

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently celebrated a big birthday for one family member: Khloé Kardashian, who turned 39 last week to a fanfare of social-media tributes.

Celebrating her big sister with a collection of throwback images on Instagram, Kylie wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! i couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. i love you forever and beyond."

"I love you more than life itself!!!! I don’t think you’ll ever understand," the Good American founder wrote in a comment on the sweet post.

Kylie also shared a video from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she snapped back at mom Kris Jenner that Khloé was her "mother," as well as some other photos of them through the years.

"My everything and more," Kylie wrote. "I love you @khloekardashian."