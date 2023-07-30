Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum

Kylie Jenner is honoring her nephew, while also celebrating a little family bonding!

On Saturday, Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, uploaded a sweet photo of her son Aire holding hands with his cousin Tatum — who celebrated his first birthday on Friday — and shared an adorable message for her nephew's special day.

"Happy belated birthday Tatum," Jenner captioned the pic on her Instagram Story. "We love you. Aire['s] best friend for life."

Tatum, the youngest son of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, got plenty of birthday love from both parents this week — from a space-themed party to some cute snaps that Thompson shared on social media.

But Jenner's post showed that even Tatum's tiniest relatives are celebrating him, too, as the image featured the babies wholesomely grabbing each other's hands.



Kylie Jenner shares photo of Tatum and Aire holding hands. Kylie Jenner /Instagram

On Friday, Kardashian shared all the details about her son's birthday party, which included rocket chairs and starry treats — very much in line with space theme for the bash — as well as plenty of friends and family to celebrate.

“We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said as she held baby Tatum in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.

The party featured blue and white balloons, cardboard cutouts of rockets, space helmet party favors, and an astronaut-topped three-tier birthday cake.

Kardashian also shared a video of her daughter True, 5, making slime on a silver table outdoors next to her cousin Dream, 6, — the daughter of Rob Kardashian. “So of course, a party is not a party without our little artistry — slime!,” Khloé said before showing off astronaut illustrations that kids would be using for an upcoming coloring session.

“And then Psalmy what are you doing? You're making a little play dough space discovery,” she later said as she filmed her nephew Psalm, 4, — son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — on another table.

Kardashian celebrated her son's first trip around the sun by posting a series of adorable photos to her Instagram on Friday.

"Tatum, you have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have," Kardashian wrote. "You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle."

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!,” Thompson wrote in his own sweet tribute to baby Tatum.

“You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

Thompson also addressed “mistakes” in the sweet post, noting that it is possible to start over. “The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!,” he wrote, concluding the post.