Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness in Sizzling Strapless Bikini - See The Photos!

Kylie Jenner is showing off her summer style!



The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, as she posted a set of steamy photos sitting poolside in a strapless green bikini — and a video modeling the sizzling two-piece — on Instagram on Saturday.

Making the most of the California sun, Jenner posed up a storm in her green ruched bandeau top and matching pair of low-rise ruched bikini bottoms, which she accessorized with gold pendant necklaces, an embellished belly chain, and a stack of bangles.

"Happy saturday," The Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

Jenner rocked a green strapless bikini in new Instagram photos. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the first pic, the reality star sat on a wooden garden chair in front of a lengthy swimming pool, glancing to one side as her long brunette locks flowed out behind her. Her stylish bikini perfectly contrasted with her gold jewelry as she held onto the arms of the chair.

Photo two showed a zoomed-in version of Jenner, this time with her head thrown back and eyes closed as her skin glowed while she basked in the sun. The final shot in the steamy series showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder looking to her right, her hair cascading over her face as she appeared to look towards the pool behind her.



Jenner sizzled in a series of poolside photos. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Clearly a fan of her poolside look, Jenner also shared an Instagram Reel that saw her modeling her green bikini as The Beatles track “Sometimes" played.

Showcasing skills to rival her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 27, the video saw the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed on a variety of poolside furniture, laughed as she ran her hands through her hair, leaned back to show off the chic swimwear and even several impressive "smizes."

And she certainly picked the right section of the track to accompany the video. The lyrics "something in the way she moves," could be heard over the short clip as Jenner offered up sizzling poses to camera.

Jenner’s latest bikini pics come after she sported a hot red bikini while lounging outside for several steamy snapshots last month.

In an Instagram on June 25 captioned "summer feeling," the makeup mogul, 25, lounged on her patio wearing a red string bikini.

In the first photo, the Kardashians star gave the camera a sultry stare. In the second, she showed off her side profile while holding a glass of red wine. She topped off the look by wearing a delicate gold ankle bracelet.

Earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted similar steamy snaps — this time in support of her sister Kim Kardashian's swimwear.

In the photos, Jenner donned nothing but a pink SKIMS bikini while she posed in and around the pool with rolling hills and lush greenery in the background. Her first photo showed her from behind with her hands holding back her soaking wet hair as she turned and looked dramatically into the camera. Aside from the pink two-piece, Jenner wore two hoop earrings and a bracelet.

She followed up the carousel with a zoomed-in shot of her from the front and a zoomed-out photo from a similar angle. "Special energy," she wrote in April.