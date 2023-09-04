Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics Covered in Dirt Body Paint for Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is revealing the behind-the-scenes of her campaign with the fashion label, Acne Studios.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, was recently revealed as the face of the brand for their Fall/Winter 23 denim campaign, in which Jenner was covered in body paint that resembled mud as she posed topless while rocking oversized denim.

The following day, The Kardashians star revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

In the first photo of the carousel, Jenner is shown in silhouette, posing in jeans and no top, looking over her shoulder as photographers snap away.

Kylie Jenner topless in jeans for Acne Studios ad campaign. Kylie Jenner/Instagram





In the next snap, Jenner showcased the dirt-like body paint that was placed across her chest. Further photos revealed different outfits she tried on, a selection of accessories and more angles of the dirt smeared on her face, arms and torso.

The post also contained images of Jenner sporting an oversized jean jacket with a pair of matching low-rise, baggy jeans. Her hair, which fell loosely on her back, was given a wet look, while her skin showcased a glossy (and, well, grimy) glow.

Kylie Jenner's dirt body paint for Acne Studios ad campaign. Kylie Jenner/Instagram





“Adorned with body paint reflecting this season’s denim washes – an evolution of the fabric at the heart of Acne Studios,” Acne Studios wrote in an Instagram post to unveil photographs of Jenner that were taken by photographer Carlijn Jacobs.



"I love the organic relationship I’ve built with Acne Studios. I am a fan of the brand and I've worn their product over the past few years," the Kardashians star said in a statement, according to Fashionista. "This campaign is one of my favorites. I loved working with Carlijn and I love the simplicity of the images, they have strength in their directness."

Jenner’s denim campaign comes after she introduced her two new Bratz Dollz in her likeness last month in August. Named Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls – Day and Night, the collection was released after her previous Bratz collaboration, the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles, which saw the introduction of six miniature Kylie dolls.