Kylie Jenner Expresses Regret Over Cosmetic Surgery — Including Getting Her Breasts Done

Jenner revealed to her friend Stassie Karanikolaou that she regretted getting plastic surgery before Stormi was born

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 27, 2023 12:01AM EDT
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner isn't too proud to admit her regrets.

On Thursday’s finale of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, reveals a more emotional side of herself while expressing her regret over past surgeries. Speaking with close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner opens up about her history of cosmetic surgery. 

Jenner gave birth to Stormi, 5, when she was 20 years old. Jenner recently revealed that before she got pregnant, she got her breasts done. Speaking with Karanikolaou, she details her remorse over the surgery. 

Kylie Jenner attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show
Kylie Jenner.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Jenner emotionally states. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” 

Having recently given birth to her second child Aire, 1, big themes of childhood and maturity seem to be dawning on Jenner. Having participated in The Kardashians and its predecessor, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, since she was 9 years old, Jenner experienced her entire young adulthood in the limelight. 

Reflecting on her kids brings greater self-reflection for Jenner’s surgery. In an emotionally climactic moment, Jenner reveals that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi wanted to get cosmetic surgeries when she was 19, like her mom did. 

Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Plastic surgery has been a contentious issue on this season of The Kardashians. On last week’s episode, Jenner denied any claims that she had gotten surgery done on her “whole face.” 

“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Jenner said. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers.”

She adds: “I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty

Jenner also took down claims that she heavily edited her photos, revealing that she had manipulated past photos, but had since halted the practice. 

“I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?” Jenner asked, “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing!”

She added: “I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

