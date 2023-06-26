Kylie Jenner Is Red-Hot in New Bikini Photos: 'Summer Feeling'

Kylie Jenner is bringing the heat!

In a Sunday Instagram post captioned "summer feeling," the makeup mogul, 25, lounged on her patio wearing a red string bikini.

In the first photo, the Kardashians star gave the camera a sultry stare. In the second, she showed off her side profile while holding a glass of red wine. She topped off the look by wearing a delicate gold ankle bracelet.

Kylie Jenner lounging outside in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 25. Instagram/kyliejenner

Earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted similar steamy snaps — this time in support of her sister Kim Kardashian's swimwear.

In the photos, Jenner donned nothing but a pink SKIMS bikini while she posed in and around the pool with rolling hills and lush greenery in the background.

Her first photo showed her from behind with her hands holding back her soaking wet hair as she turned and looked dramatically into the camera. Aside from the pink two-piece, Jenner wore two hoop earrings and a bracelet.

She followed up the carousel with a zoomed-in shot of her from the front and a zoomed-out photo from a similar angle. "Special energy," she wrote in April.

In a second set of photos, she quipped: "If you need me I'll be here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to enjoying the summer, Jenner has been focused on Kylie Cosmetics. She opened up about her business to HommeGirls magazine that same month.



"I’m working on my cosmetics line. I think my love in life, my passion, is makeup. That’s where it all started. It’s what keeps me going every day, being creative on Kylie Cosmetics. I started my brand when I was 17. I’ve grown so much, I have such a different vision for what I want it to be," she said. "I used to do a lot of limited-edition collections which are so fun, but my goal is to continue to elevate and extend the core line. This year and beyond we’re looking to do things we’ve never done before. You know, skin and eyes and mascara and all the essentials that you need. I’m just like, rebranding.”



She went on to joke what it's like to be what the magazine described as “a hot" mogul and mom.

"It’s very hard! I’m just kidding,” she said. “No, it’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly. I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."



Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months, with Travis Scott.

