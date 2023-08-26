Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Chic Bikini Pic — See the Photos!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, visited Italy on vacation this month

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is soaking up the sun!

On Friday, Jenner, 26, posted a series of new photos on her Instagram, which appeared to have been taken during her recent vacation to Italy.

Simply captioned, “😊”, the carousel of images included a slightly grainy sun-soaked selfie that showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder smiling as she basked in the beautiful light, while posing with her arms raised in what looked to be a private jet.

Another photo showed The Kardashians star looking away from the camera as she removed her pants, revealing a white thong bikini bottom. A white bikini top completed her sizzling look.

A landscape shot of a beautiful lake was included in the post, while another snap from the carousel showed Jenner laughing as she stood on the deck of a boat in a white off-the-shoulder top, holding a glass of wine.

Sister Khloé Kardashian, who has also been sharing photos of herself on vacation in Italy, wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️,” in response in the comments section.

Other black-and-white pics showed Jenner wearing a white embroidered dress while sitting on a plane seat with her hand in her hair and sitting in a garden surrounded by trees and plants.

Earlier this week, Jenner — who turned 26 on Aug. 10 —  shared more bikini snaps on Instagram, as part of a series of photos posted on Instagram that showed her by a lake during her birthday celebrations in the Italian countryside. In one photo, the reality star walked on a wooden platform with a friend towards the lake, wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans and the same white bikini as in her Friday post. “She’s 26 !!” Jenner captioned. 

Other snaps showed the mom of two with friends walking by a giant castle and on a night out. A long dining table filled with plates of pasta and pizza dishes was also included in the carousel.

Jenner showed off one of her sizzling vacation looks in another series of photos as she posed in a red satin bra top, gold corset and a matching corset-style tan mini skirt in photos. 

“🍷🍝🇮🇹🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned the Instagram post. Her statement outfit was designed by Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu, who shared the details on each item on Instagram.

