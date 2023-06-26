Kylie Jenner Officially Changes Son's Name 16 Months After His Birth

Kylie Jenner’s son is now legally Aire Webster.

On June 22, the mom of two filed to have her 16-month-old son's name legally changed from Wolf Jacques to Aire, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 32, welcomed their son on Feb. 2, 2022. The couple also share daughter Stormi, 5.

They initially named their second child Wolf Jacques, but the name was short-lived, as Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that her second child "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time, not clarifying if the middle name Jacques was axed as well.

The Kardashians star revealed her son’s new name for the first time in January in the caption of her Instagram post: "AIRE 🤍." A source told PEOPLE at the time that the moniker means "Lion of God."

After revealing the moniker of her son, Jenner then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question.

After the update, the account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s second child and asked, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Jenner responded, "AIR" alongside a red heart emoji.

In May, the reality star shared a sweet video of her walking in the sun with Aire on TikTok. She captioned the video with an emoji of hands making a heart shape.

In the clip, the mother-son duo is seen walking through an archway into a beautiful, flower-filled garden. Jenner then reaches out to her little boy and he sweetly places his hand in hers in an adorable moment.

Jenner's post comes after the mom of two marked Mother's Day by sharing some never-before-seen photos of Aire and Stormi on Instagram. "happy mother's day 🫶" Jenner captioned the pictures.

She also reminisced on being pregnant with her babies and shared a photo of herself making a heart shape with her hands on her bare bump. Another slide showed Stormi feeding Arie with a bottle.

