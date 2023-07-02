A Closer Look at Kylie Jenner's New Subtle-Chic Style

We’ve come a long way from 2007.

Back when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E!, Kylie Jenner was merely a background character, secondary to the storylines of her older sisters. Most of the time, you'd find her in a T-shirt and jeans.

Over the last 16 years, Jenner, 25, has launched through a style trajectory, from candy-colored mini dresses to edgy dyed hair, eventually landing us in the here and now. If you hadn't noticed, Jenner has quietly shifted her style in recent months into a more mature look, openly accepting the quiet luxury trend that's become to popular among Hollywood's elite.

With her new style of minimalist chic, Jenner’s look has officially matured. But lest you think she's completely moved on from the sexiness she's come to be known for, think again. She may have mixed in more mature silhouettes, but Jenner still loves a latex bodysuit or a bodycon dress.

Let’s chart that style course with her, from the Jenner of yesteryear to the fashion icon of today.

Kylie Jenner at a book signing in 2014. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

First coming out of her shell in the early 2010s, Jenner began to perfect her look. She rocked strong black eyeliner and flowing hair (with the added help of some occasional extensions) and whatever was trendy at the time. She dabbled in bandage dresses, wide belts and low-rise jeans. Of course, Jenner was in her early teens at the time and just coming into a sense of identity.

Then, come 2014, Jenner went through a style shift. Hipster-chic was in, and Jenner went for it full force. For the launch of her young adult book with sister Kendall Jenner, she appeared in a mesh top and mini skirt, adorned with an on-trend bowler hat. Taylor Swift would be proud.

Of course, this was also the start of Jenner's dyed hair. After years of her classic natural hair, Jenner made a daring decision: go short and blue. The hair choice was edgy and fresh, channeling that teenage angst into her look. She may have been living an entirely different life from most high schoolers in the 2010s, but she still made sure to get in on the same trends as the rest of the teens.

Kylie Jenner at the 2015 ESPYs. Jason Merritt/Getty

Jenner would go back to her long-haired roots, growing the blue down to her shoulders and eventually going back to her natural color. Still, glimmers of her future beauty choices began to peek through, like replacing the dark black eyeliner with an ultra-long statement lash. Jenner’s traditional mini dress stayed, but she reinvented the certain sameness of the look, introducing new colors and metallics. Gone were the candy-coated pastels; these were the glitter days.

Pushing into the late 2010s, Jenner found a new point of emphasis: her lips. Outfitted with every lip shade under the sun, she made her lips a stylistic focal point. This led to the launch of Kylie Cosmetics and the turning point of Jenner officially growing up.

She made the launch announcement in late 2015 and Kylie Cosmetics was born in 2016 when Jenner was just 19 years old. But as she grew into a businesswoman with her own company — which would later expand into more companies — her style also evolved into a more mature look. At this point, she turned to sexier styles that showed off her curves. She also tried out plenty of hair colors, including platinum blonde and cotton candy pink.

Kylie Jenner poses in a bathroom. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As Jenner entered her 20s, her style extended into everything from latex dresses to structured blazer dresses, street style athleisure to denim jumpsuits. Jenner became a fashion chameleon, often still keeping things sexy but more often than not keeping fans on their toes. While everyone always expected the youngest Jenner to step out in something spectacular, it was always left up to chance what that might be.

She quickly learned different ways to interpret sexiness, understanding that it didn't always mean showing skin. Even with the birth of her two children with Travis Scott, though — Stormi, 5, and Aire, 16 months — Jenner has remained true to her style, only going through subtle changes through her adult years as she's grown up and matured.

Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty

Even Jenner's take on how she's perceived has changed in recent years. In a trailer for this season of The Kardashians that dropped in April, Jenner told her family that she wanted them to be more careful with the beauty standards they're putting out into the world, adding that she didn't want daughter Stormi to "do the things" she did in her younger years. It's a sure sign of maturity from the beauty mogul.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

As she stepped in 2023, Jenner has refound her taste for spectacle in a whole new way. She’s still opulent and grand, dripping in Mugler and Bottega Veneta, but with a newfound sense of artfulness and class. These sleek, quietly luxurious gowns don’t scream out at you, but revel in their elegance. Paired with shimmering, elevated makeup looks and bouncing curls, Jenner has found herself in a new, more mature fashion era.

Though Jenner hasn't totally said farewell to the sexiness she's become known for — you'll still find her in body-hugging latex on her Instagram from time to time — you'll see those sexier looks interspersed with more subdued chic looks from houses like The Row, which is known for its quietness.

Only time will tell how Jenner's style continues to evolve — and there's no doubt it will continue to change. For now, she's proving to the world that she can do a little bit of everything.