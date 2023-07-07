Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire

The 17-month-old tot's name was legally changed to Aire last month

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 07:52AM EDT
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner's 17-month-old son Aire steps out in yellow and red. Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner's 17-month-old son Aire is getting out!

On Thursday, the mom of two shared an adorable snapshot of her son wearing a red and white checked jacket with mustard yellow pants and sneakers as he stood in front of a black car.

The picture was part of a carousel of snaps that Jenner, 25, captioned, “recents" and also featured photos of her pet pooches and a new photo of Aire with his big sister Stormi, 5.

The cute photo showed the siblings walking side by side as Stormi, who wore a white tank top and denim shorts, carried a blue soccer ball.

Jenner shares Stormi and Aire with her rapper ex Travis Scott, who recently attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire in Braids
The picture was shared by Jenner on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Last month, Jenner shared a clip on her Instagram Story of Aire sitting in a highchair with a bib, reported E! News

In the video, Aire tried to drink from a green water bottle without using his hands, but the tot’s technique didn’t exactly go to plan and the bottle tipped over his lap. 

“Excuse me,” The Kardashians star told her son as she laughed and someone off-screen grabbed the bottle before it fully tipped over. 

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire in Braids
The carousel of snapshots also featured a photo of Aire with his big sister Stormi.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner officially changed her baby boy’s name to Aire last month, 16 months after his birth. On June 22, she filed to have his name legally changed from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She and Scott, 32, initially named their second child Wolf after welcoming him on Feb. 2, 2022, but the name was short-lived.

The following month, Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story that her son "isn't Wolf anymore."

Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Jenner shares Aire and Stormi with her ex Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time.

She then revealed her son’s new name for the first in January in the caption of an Instagram post: "AIRE 🤍." A source told PEOPLE at the time that the moniker means "Lion of God."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Her Kissing Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Officially Changes Son's Name 16 Months After His Birth
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
Kylie Jenner bikni pic
Kylie Jenner Is Red-Hot in New Bikini Photos: 'Summer Feeling'
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner Marks Mother's Day with Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Walking in the Sunshine
Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Sweet Handheld Walk in the Sunshine with 15-Month-Old Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Crib Photo on Son Aire, 14 Months
Kylie Jenner's Son Aire, 14 Months, Adorably Poses Wide-Eyed in His Crib — See the Photo!
Aire Webster, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner's Dating History: From Tyga to Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Every Photo Kylie Jenner Has Shared of Her Baby Boy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Polaroids of Kids Stormi and Aire: 'Adventures with My Angels'
Kylie Jenner Decorates Her Home With Balloons Ahead of Stormi’s 5th Birthday: ‘My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow’
Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!