Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire

Kylie Jenner's 17-month-old son Aire is getting out!

On Thursday, the mom of two shared an adorable snapshot of her son wearing a red and white checked jacket with mustard yellow pants and sneakers as he stood in front of a black car.

The picture was part of a carousel of snaps that Jenner, 25, captioned, “recents" and also featured photos of her pet pooches and a new photo of Aire with his big sister Stormi, 5.

The cute photo showed the siblings walking side by side as Stormi, who wore a white tank top and denim shorts, carried a blue soccer ball.

Jenner shares Stormi and Aire with her rapper ex Travis Scott, who recently attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party with the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.



The picture was shared by Jenner on Instagram. Kylie Jenner Instagram

Last month, Jenner shared a clip on her Instagram Story of Aire sitting in a highchair with a bib, reported E! News.

In the video, Aire tried to drink from a green water bottle without using his hands, but the tot’s technique didn’t exactly go to plan and the bottle tipped over his lap.

“Excuse me,” The Kardashians star told her son as she laughed and someone off-screen grabbed the bottle before it fully tipped over.



The carousel of snapshots also featured a photo of Aire with his big sister Stormi. Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner officially changed her baby boy’s name to Aire last month, 16 months after his birth. On June 22, she filed to have his name legally changed from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She and Scott, 32, initially named their second child Wolf after welcoming him on Feb. 2, 2022, but the name was short-lived.

The following month, Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story that her son "isn't Wolf anymore."



Jenner shares Aire and Stormi with her ex Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time.

She then revealed her son’s new name for the first in January in the caption of an Instagram post: "AIRE 🤍." A source told PEOPLE at the time that the moniker means "Lion of God."