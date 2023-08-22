Kylie Jenner Introduces New Bratz Dolls in Her Likeness: 'The Girls Are Hereeee'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said she is "obsessed" after expanding her range of dolls with the brand

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 09:52AM EDT
Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls
Kylie Jenner on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City (R); Jenner's "Night" Bratz doll. Photo:

MGA Entertainment; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner is “obsessed” with her new Bratz dolls!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, has expanded her collection with the toy company by launching two 11-inch fashion dolls.

The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls – Day and Night collection comes after she released six miniature Kylie dolls — the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles — that recreated some of her most iconic looks.

The new Night doll rocks Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards — a black Mugler high-slit gown — and also comes with a miniature Norman, Jenner’s Italian greyhound. Fans can also get a mini version of the doll.

Meanwhile, the Day doll wears a patent leather mini dress and black sunglasses, carrying the iconic Bratz lips purse.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Announcing the news on Instagram Monday with a promo video, Jenner wrote to her 398 million followers, “The girls are hereeee 🖤."

"To growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! thank you bratz team!! ahhhh i’m obsessed," she continued, adding that the dolls are "available for pre order at bratz.com, Target.com and Amazon.com now and in stores Oct 1."

After launching her mini dolls earlier this month, Jenner had teased that there were “more @bratz surprises coming soon,” in a post on her Instagram Story.

The new range also features a 24-inch doll of the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles version that sports The Kardashians star’s look for the 2019 Met Gala: a feathery lilac Versace dress and matching purple wig, available exclusively on Amazon.

Bratz x Kylie Collection
Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles; Kyle Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

MGA Entertainment; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A press release announcing the new dolls on Monday stated that they “come in exclusive display packaging shaped unlike anything the brand has ever produced before.”

“Bratz dolls are icons of their time because of their focus on confidence, unapologetic individuality and bold style and to this day, Bratz continues to expand its universe with those core values in mind,” said CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian.

“Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha started it all in 2001, and inspired a generation of kids to navigate their world bravely and with Bratitude,” he continued. “Now, the Kylie Jenner and Bratz collab introduces a contemporary style icon who grew up on the dolls into the Bratz Pack and explores what it means to be a modern Bratz girl.”

Jenner's products mark the brand’s first-ever celebrity doll collaboration.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Khloé Kardashian tiktok BTS 08 21 23
Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Video Shoot: ‘Come to Set with Me’
Salma Hayek Father in Law Francois Pinault 05 19 21
Salma Hayek Says Father-in-Law François Pinault is Her ’Guiding Light’ in Sweet Birthday Post
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit; Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings
Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings: ‘Officially a Jewelry Designer’
Kris Khloe Kylie Make Pasta
Kylie Jenner Makes Homemade Pasta with Mom Kris and Sister Khloé Kardashian
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Jennifer Aniston Shares Which 'Friends' Wardrobe Pieces Are Still in Her Closet
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat: ‘Wear It Proudly’
Courteney Cox Reveals She Has âSecretâ Messy Closet Just Like âFriendsâ Character Monica
Courteney Cox Reveals She Has 'Secret' Messy Closet — Just Like Her 'Friends' Character Monica
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food'
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food' — See the Fun Photos
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Hailey Bieber Spends 'Date Night' with Kendall Jenner at Celebrity Favorite Restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Post âKris Jenner For Presidentâ Banner Flying Across Sky
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Post ‘Kris Jenner For President’ Banner Flying Across Sky
Andie MacDowell at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley wedding
Andie MacDowell Rocks Gray Hair While Attending Daughter Margaret Qualley’s Wedding — See Her Look!
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner Nearly Bares It All in Stylish Sheer Dress at 818 Tequila Event — See the Look!
Leni Klum shows off her incredible physique aboard Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France. Leni is the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers
Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate 3M Instagram Followers: ‘Thank You All for Hanging Out’
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons