Kylie Jenner Introduces New Bratz Dolls in Her Likeness: 'The Girls Are Hereeee'

Kylie Jenner is “obsessed” with her new Bratz dolls!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, has expanded her collection with the toy company by launching two 11-inch fashion dolls.

The Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls – Day and Night collection comes after she released six miniature Kylie dolls — the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles — that recreated some of her most iconic looks.

The new Night doll rocks Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards — a black Mugler high-slit gown — and also comes with a miniature Norman, Jenner’s Italian greyhound. Fans can also get a mini version of the doll.

Meanwhile, the Day doll wears a patent leather mini dress and black sunglasses, carrying the iconic Bratz lips purse.



Announcing the news on Instagram Monday with a promo video, Jenner wrote to her 398 million followers, “The girls are hereeee 🖤."

"To growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! thank you bratz team!! ahhhh i’m obsessed," she continued, adding that the dolls are "available for pre order at bratz.com, Target.com and Amazon.com now and in stores Oct 1."



After launching her mini dolls earlier this month, Jenner had teased that there were “more @bratz surprises coming soon,” in a post on her Instagram Story.



The new range also features a 24-inch doll of the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles version that sports The Kardashians star’s look for the 2019 Met Gala: a feathery lilac Versace dress and matching purple wig, available exclusively on Amazon.



Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles; Kyle Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. MGA Entertainment; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A press release announcing the new dolls on Monday stated that they “come in exclusive display packaging shaped unlike anything the brand has ever produced before.”

“Bratz dolls are icons of their time because of their focus on confidence, unapologetic individuality and bold style and to this day, Bratz continues to expand its universe with those core values in mind,” said CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian.



“Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha started it all in 2001, and inspired a generation of kids to navigate their world bravely and with Bratitude,” he continued. “Now, the Kylie Jenner and Bratz collab introduces a contemporary style icon who grew up on the dolls into the Bratz Pack and explores what it means to be a modern Bratz girl.”



Jenner's products mark the brand’s first-ever celebrity doll collaboration.