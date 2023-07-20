Kylie Jenner Says She 'Never' Called Son Wolf Before Name Change: 'It Wasn't Even on the List'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares her son Aire, as well as daughter Stormi, with Travis Scott

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 20, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner is clearing the air when it comes to her son's name.

In a preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, begins the process to change her son's name from Wolf to Aire. Jenner notes that her 19-month-old son Aire was actually never called Wolf and that the moniker wasn't even on the list of names she was considering.

Though she started the paperwork during the third season of her reality TV series, the mom of two officially filed to change her son's name on June 22.

Jenner shares son Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Her Kissing Son Aire
In the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, Jenner confirmed that her son's name was "still Wolf" despite announcing on Instagram one month after his birth that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"This year has been very transformative for me," Jenner said in a confessional during a season 2 Kardashians episode. "There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work."

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3," she added, winking at the camera.

In a September appearance on The Late Late Show, Jenner noted at the time that they "haven't officially legally changed the name."

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," said Jenner.

After sharing that she did not call her son Wolf, host James Corden asked, "Well, what do you call him?"

"You know ... " Jenner said coyly, leading the late-night host to joke, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.' "

Jenner then admitted at the time that there was a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

