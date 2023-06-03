Kylie Jenner Says 'It Means So Much to Me' to Bring Daughter Stormi, 5, on Work Travels

Kylie Jenner is proud to share her professional success with her little girl.

While traveling to London in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shows daughter Stormi, 5, her makeup on display in Harrods.

As the mother and daughter admired products from the line on the shelves, Jenner explains what it means to share this moment with her older child.

"It means so much to me that my daughter, she could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world," Jenner says in a confessional.

At the time of the visit, Jenner shared video on her Instagram Story, where the two first visited the display for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin before heading into a special area with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls for Stormi to shop. The room also featured an area with toys, stuffed animals and other accessories.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner said in the background of her Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy I'm gonna try these on," Stormi added from the other side of the room.



Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Aire. Kylie Jenner TikTok

Earlier this year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

When the mom of two — who shares 15-month-old son Aire and Stormi with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.