Kylie Jenner Makes Homemade Pasta with Mom Kris and Sister Khloé Kardashian

Kylie Jenner is living la dolce vita.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a carousel of photos to Instagram where she and her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian made homemade, fresh pasta and pots of sauce.

"We made pastaaaa 🍝," Kylie captioned the post. The trio were seemingly in Italy as Kris commented, "YES WE DID!!!!!! Italy never tasted so good 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹." Khloé also posted an Instagram photo of herself in Tuscany over the weekend.

In the first photo of the cooking post, Kylie posted a snap of two wells of flour with eggs nestled in the craters. A set of hands peeked into the corner of the photo, ready to prepare the dough.

In another photo, Kris smiled while kneading dough next to her youngest daughter, and Khloé appeared off to the side in the frame. All three women wore black aprons with their names embroidered across the top in white.

Two large pots of sauce sat atop a large eight-burner cooktop. Three more sauté pans overflowing with food were also resting on the massive range. A closeup of one of the pots of sauce displayed the chunky tomato sauce with specks of green basil simmering away while the Kardashian-Jenners rolled out and cut the dough.

Kylie Jenner makes hand cut fettuccine. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In another shot, Kylie looked as though she just put down her knife. She grinned off to the side, standing in front of a row of freshly cut pasta.

The final photo The Kardashians star shared showed a plate of the hand cut fettuccine swimming in a meaty-looking red sauce.

Kylie Jenner's homemade pasta. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While the Kardashian-Jenner women are able to get down and have a good time together in the kitchen, dining out isn’t always such smooth sailing.

In a June episode of The Kardashians, Khloé appeared to be stunned by her mom Kris’ perception of fast food pricing.

Khloé, Kris and more took a girls’ trip to Las Vegas to see Usher in concert to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. However, due to bad weather and turbulence during their private flight, the group was forced to head back to Los Angeles.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

As an alternative, they headed to In-N-Out Burger in L.A., where the ladies ordered several meals. The momager then handed a few hundred dollar bills to pay for their food.

“I don’t know how the f--- you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” the Good American founder told her mom.

She then looked at the cameras, saying her mom didn’t have a clue about pricing at the fast food restaurant. “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are,” the mom of two explained.

