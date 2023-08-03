Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Bratz Dolls

The six mini dolls recreate some of The Kardashians star most iconic looks, including her 2019 and 2022 Met Gala outfits

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 07:19AM EDT
Bratz x Kylie Collection
Bratz x Kylie Collection. Photo:

MGA Entertainment; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is a Bratz girl! 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, has teamed up with the toy company to release their first-ever celebrity doll collaboration. 

On Tuesday, the brand launched six miniature Kylie dolls — the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles — that recreate some of Jenner’s most iconic fashion looks, including her 2019 and 2022 Met Gala outfits. 

The following day, Jenner shared a cute clip of her 5-year-old daughter Stormi wearing a red tulle dress and playing with the dolls in a post on her Instagram Story. In the Boomerang-style video, Stormi holds up two of the dolls in their boxes while surrounded by piles of opened packaging. 

“had to get storm all the minis @bratz,” the reality star captioned the Story. 

Bratz x Kylie Collection
Kylie Jenner shares photo of her new Bratz dolls.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner also shared an Instagram Reel from the Bratz brand announcing the collaboration. The Reel showed off the six dolls, which also come with accessories including a miniature Norman — Jenner’s Italian greyhound — and a red carpet rope barrier.

The first doll sports Jenner’s 2019 look for the Met Gala, where she wore a lilac feathery Versace dress and a matching purple wig, while the fourth doll rocks Jenner’s Off-White bridal-inspired look from the 2022 Met Gala, where she honored late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Other looks include Jenner at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in a black Mugler high-slit gown, and the dazzling crown and black corset gown she wore to the Mugler Couturissime exhibition opening in New York City last year. 

Bratz x Kylie Collection
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi plays with her Bratz dolls.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

In a final Instagram Story on Wednesday, The Kardashians star teased that’s there more to come from her collab. “more @bratz surprises coming soon 🤍,” she wrote.  

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Jenner said in a press release announcing the collaboration. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”  

Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
A look that inspired one of Kylie Jenner's Bratz dolls.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bratz Creative Director, Jasmin Larian added, “This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.”

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

