Growing up in the spotlight didn’t always make life easy for Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In Thursday’s season 3 finale of The Kardashians, while walking Kylie’s dogs with Scott Disick, the sisters reflected on receiving attention from the media and paparazzi as teenagers.

Kylie, 25, pointed out how the “whole internet thinks that Stass and I are dating now”— referring to her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou — because of photos of them kissing.

“I always make out with Stass,” Kylie continued. “I don’t know why this is like a new thing.”

Scott, 40, agreed: “I thought that’s just what you guys do.”

The situation reminded Kylie of one she dealt with as a teen.

“I remember when I was 19, I was wearing, like, this colorful dress, and as I’m getting in the car, the pap goes to ... stomach’s on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt and takes a picture,” she recalled. “I’m literally, like, so violated. I’m crying in the car, I’m stressed out the whole night, the whole next day — like, this photo of my vagina’s going to come out.”

Scott Disick.

The photo, in fact, did get published.

“The photo came out on Daily Mail, you could see my underwear a little bit, between my legs and the caption was like ‘Kylie with little dignity,’” Kylie said. “You know, with little respect for herself.”

Scott chimed in, “They disrespected the s--- out of you!”

Kylie agreed she felt defiled. “Like, you just didn’t fully violate me,” she said.

In a confessional interview, Kylie said she felt like she has since overcame the negative attention.



“I’m surprised I’m still, like, a happy normal person, everything I’ve been through,” the mother of two said. “I think having, honestly, a good family that’s going through the same thing, we have such a great support system.”

Back on the walk, Kylie shared that Kendall, 27, also found herself as the target of paparazzi alongside her.

“When we were 16 and they used to follow Kendall and I, try to get a reaction out of us,” Kylie said to the model and Scott.

“They would say the meanest things: ‘Are you a whore just like your sister?’” Kendall continued. “We would be 16 years old. Kylie didn’t even have a license. ‘Hey little sluts, are you guys going to have a sex tape like your sister [Kim]?’ Like, literally going off on us.”

Kylie remembered someone allegedly asking her, “When are you guys going to get naked, you little sluts?”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner in 2011. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Kendall also felt like, despite being the target of unkind comments, she and her sister turned out OK.

“I think we grew into really decent people through all the weird, s---- things that we’ve seen or experienced through our lives, but we just, I don’t know,” Kendall said in a confessional, adding that she wondered what became of the man who spoke to her in that disrespectful manner. “Shame on that f---ing loser. Where are you now, bro?”

All three seasons of The Kardashians are now streaming on Hulu.