Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The makeup mogul and her former BFF were photographed leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles on Saturday night

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE.

and
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Published on July 16, 2023 10:03PM EDT
Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner (left) and Jordyn Woods were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles on July 15. Photo:

Unique Nicole/Getty, Araya Doheny/Getty

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods could be putting the past behind them.

The Kardashians star and her former BFF, both 25, were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles on Saturday night, four years after their very public falling-out, in photographs obtained by The Daily Mail.

Their appearance together is an unexpected development after their once-close friendship ended in February 2019 when news broke that Woods allegedly cheated with sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods Had This to Say About Her Pregnant BFF Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner (left) and Jordyn Woods enjoyed a close friendship before an alleged cheating scandal drove them apart in 2019.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE in 2019 about Jenner and Woods, who previously lived with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul prior to her alleged tryst with Thompson.

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her,” the source added.

A month after reports of Woods and Thompson’s alleged infidelity first surfaced, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 32, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 that year.

SECNDNTURE By Jordyn Woods Launch Event
Jordyn Woods (left) and Kylie Jenner first became friends in middle school. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Kardashian — who shares daughter True, 5, and 11-month-old son Tatum with the NBA star — and Jenner that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Weeks after the incident, Jenner and Woods were “working on rebuilding their friendship,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship.”

Added the insider in March 2019: “Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s.”

