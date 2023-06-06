Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Purse, Revealing a Secret Hobby and 'Fun Fact' About Her Home

Kylie Jenner is revealing her handbag essentials.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a peek inside her bag in a series of three TikTok videos posted Monday with the caption, “What’s in my bag?” During the videos, Jenner pulled out items she keeps close by in her purse, revealed an adorable hobby and gave fans a cute "fun fact" about her home in Hidden Hills, California.

“I have a new product coming out. Should we also play what’s in my bag at the same time?” Jenner began in the video — which was filmed in her car — before she showed off her black handbag to the camera.

“This has been my go-to favorite bag of all time,” she continued. “This was the best investment, she is really pretty. It’s from Bottega and she just fits everything. This is a really honest what’s in my bag as I have not cleaned this bag or gone through this at all.”

Jenner’s first essential was of course a product from her Kylie Cosmetics line. “First, Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, this is a necessity,” she said as she sprayed the product on her hands and made herself cough by accidentally using too much. “That was crazy."



The Kardashians star then noted that she had “a lot of s---” in her bag and may not be able to get through it all in the video.

Next, she pulled out what appeared to be the new Kylie Skin product, and told fans: "this is what I wanted to show you guys. We're going to save this for last."

Instead, Kylie next pulled out a small gold watch, which she revealed belongs to her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. “I have Stormi’s little watch in here,” she told the camera. “It was actually my watch but she wore it. Look how small her wrist is. She wore it to a birthday party and she didn’t want to wear it anymore.”

Also in the bag was a hair clip from her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing line SKIMS, as well as Glow Balm and favored lip liners from her own cosmetics and skincare line and one from cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.



Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner TikTok

Jenner’s next item was a little surprising and saw her reveal a secret hobby.

“I have glue tape, because who doesn’t need glue tape?” she said as she held the product up to the camera. “But if you didn’t know something about me, I like to scrapbook, so if you like to scrapbook, you need glue tape.”

She then pulled out a tampon, and — proving that she hasn’t cleared out the bag in a while — produced a Coachella wristband. “This is the craziest what’s in my bag,” she giggled at finding the wristband for the Californian music and festival, which took place in April.



Other essentials included a collection of silver Jean Paul Gautier rings, which Jenner placed on her fingers but accidentally dropped. “I probably wore these and took them off,” she said. Jenner starred in a new campaign for the French fashion house last month.

Rounding off the contents of Jenner's bag was her wallet, a black face mask, sunglasses, a beauty puff and an iPhone charger.

Jenner then introduced her new Kylie Cosmetics product — Tinted Butter Balms. As she applied the product for the camera, the reality star described it as “extremely creamy” and “delicious." She shared that she was using her favorite shade, called "Love That For You," and revealed they will be launching on June 14.



Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a third and final TikTok video, Jenner entered her home to show fans how the new product looked in "all different types of lighting."

Jenner then shared a "fun fact" about her property, as she revealed that daughter Stormi's bedroom has "the best light in the house." As she posed first in the 5-year-old's bedroom and then her own, Jenner noted that the "different" lighting in her own room was "still cool, and moody."

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner said she wants to put even more focus into her beauty and skincare line during a visit to the Kylie Beauty Lab in Milan, Italy.

"I do always feel like I want to do more,” she said. “I took a lot of personal time in my early 20s — wanted to be a young mom — but the rest of my 20s, I want to focus on work and really dive in.”

