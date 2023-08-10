Kylie Jenner Gets a Glowing 26th Birthday Tribute from Mom Kris: 'Much Wiser and More Mature Than Me!'

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love on her 26th birthday!

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder turned another year older, her famous family members flocked to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to their youngest sister.

Kicking off the tributes was Kylie's mom Kris Jenner. In a montage video set to Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour," the Safely founder shared several clips of her youngest child from childhood onward alongside a loving message.

"Happy to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" Kris, 67, wrote. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you."

"You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises. Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create," she added. "I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo ❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳🥰‼️🙏🏼."

Heading into a new age, the Kardashians star has been continuing to raise her children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months, with ex Travis Scott. Jenner admitted earlier this year that she's not sure how many kids she wants going forward.

"I don't have a number in mind. Some women do, but I don't really have a plan," she told HommeGirls in April. "I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

Jenner — who had recently been linked to Timothée Chalamet — also reunited with her former best friend Jordyn Woods four years after their public fallout.

The ex-BFFs were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant back in July. Their reunion came as a shock to fans after Jenner cut ties with Woods in February 2019 amid news Woods cheated with Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A source told PEOPLE that the two made steps to mend their relationship when the Heir Jordyn founder offered an olive branch to the reality star.

"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the source said.

Another insider close to the reunited pals explained that their restaurant outing wasn’t the first time they had seen each other. The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they've worked on their friendship. The source also shared that there was no longer any tension on either side and that everyone involved had left the drama in the past, especially as it occurred a few years back.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE in 2019 about Jenner and Woods, who previously lived with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul prior to her tryst with Thompson.

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life,” the source continued. “Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her.”

In March 2019, another insider revealed that Jenner was “still in contact with Jordyn,” though she acknowledged that they were “never going to be best friends ever again.”