Kylie Jenner Gets a Glowing 26th Birthday Tribute from Mom Kris: 'Much Wiser and More Mature Than Me!'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's mom Kris Jenner kicked off the adoring birthday tributes as she turned 26 on Aug. 10

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Getty

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love on her 26th birthday!

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder turned another year older, her famous family members flocked to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to their youngest sister. 

Kicking off the tributes was Kylie's mom Kris Jenner. In a montage video set to Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour," the Safely founder shared several clips of her youngest child from childhood onward alongside a loving message.

"Happy to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" Kris, 67, wrote. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you."

"You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises. Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create," she added. "I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo ❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳🥰‼️🙏🏼."

Heading into a new age, the Kardashians star has been continuing to raise her children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months, with ex Travis Scott. Jenner admitted earlier this year that she's not sure how many kids she wants going forward.

"I don't have a number in mind. Some women do, but I don't really have a plan," she told HommeGirls in April. "I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

Jenner — who had recently been linked to Timothée Chalamet — also reunited with her former best friend Jordyn Woods four years after their public fallout. 

Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods

Emma McIntyre/Getty

The ex-BFFs were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant back in July. Their reunion came as a shock to fans after Jenner cut ties with Woods in February 2019 amid news Woods cheated with Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A source told PEOPLE that the two made steps to mend their relationship when the Heir Jordyn founder offered an olive branch to the reality star. 

"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the source said. 

jordyn-kylie-01-600.jpg

Another insider close to the reunited pals explained that their restaurant outing wasn’t the first time they had seen each other. The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they've worked on their friendship. The source also shared that there was no longer any tension on either side and that everyone involved had left the drama in the past, especially as it occurred a few years back.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE in 2019 about Jenner and Woods, who previously lived with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul prior to her tryst with Thompson.

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life,” the source continued. “Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March 2019, another insider revealed that Jenner was “still in contact with Jordyn,” though she acknowledged that they were “never going to be best friends ever again.”

Related Articles
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner
Jordyn Woods Reached Out to Kylie Jenner Before Reunion to 'Apologize for How Everything Went Down': Source
Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods
A History of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Through the Years
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited! Billionaire enjoys dinner with her ex BFF four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ruined friendship and left the Kardashians fuming. The former best friends appeared in great spirits during their catch-up, with Jordyn flashing a huge smile while heading to a sushi restaurant with Kylie in Los Angeles.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Kylie Jenner, Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Selfie from the Night of Her Public Reunion with Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum
Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were seen enjoying a PDA session while out for a swim
Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Share Sweet Smooch on Greek Getaway — See the Photo!
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Joins Mom Kris Jenner and Sister KhloÃÂ© in Wishing Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari Happy Birthday: 'One of God's Greatest Treasures'
Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wish Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari a Happy Birthday
Khloe Kardashian Amari
Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'
Caitlyn Jenner; Khloe Kardashian
Caitlyn Jenner Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute to Khloé Kardashian: 'I Know I Haven't Been Perfect'
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Honor Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: 'The Definition of Love, Strength and Light'
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
HommeGirls Reveals Volume 9, Featuring Cover Star Kylie Jenner Additional Cover Stars Include Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Alek Wek, and Emily Ratajkowski
Kylie Jenner Recalls Sneaking Out as a Teen and Taking Mom Kris's Car: 'As Bad as It Got'
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'