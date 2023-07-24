Kylie Jenner Explains Why Having Daughter Stormi Made Her Less Insecure About Her 'Dopey' Ears

Kylie Jenner is revealing that her daughter Stormi has helped her get over some of her biggest insecurities.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics spoke with sister Khloé Kardashian, 39, about setting beauty standards and dealing with body image issues. "We all have our little things, so it's normal to be insecure sometimes," Jenner begins.

"But I always just remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself, I still love myself. One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false, I've only gotten fillers and I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian then talk about their own insecurities, with Jenner noting that she was insecure about her ears after people began talking about them.

"Isn't that interesting, how you don't realize how you guys always talked about my ears?" Jenner asks her sisters. "I talked about your ears because I loved them," Khloé says.

"But I didn't receive it like that," Jenner shares. "I received it like everyone's making fun of my ears, calling them 'dopey,' and like that f----- me up.'"

"I never thought about my ears and then for five years, I never wore an up-do," Jenner admits. "And then I had Stormi and she has my ears and it made me realize how much I love them."

"Because I'm like wow, if I'm insecure about my ears and I think my daughter is the most beautiful girl ever. Now I wear an updo to every carpet," Jenner concludes.

Earlier in July, Jenner shared snippets of her mother-daughter day with Stormi, 5, on TikTok, which included a trip to Target. “Mommy and daughter day” she captioned one of the TikTok videos, which began with her in a car wearing a black smock dress.

“Today, we are going on a mommy-and-daughter adventure — where are we going?” she asked, and turned to Stormi, who was standing behind her in the backseat. “We’re going to Target!” she replied. “It's Targét!,” Jenner corrected her jokingly in an accent.

Kylie Jenner/TikTok

In June, Jenner shared photos from Stormi's preschool graduation on Instagram. "My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐," she captioned the shot, which showed her nose-to-nose with Stormi, holding a bouquet of pink and peach roses between them.

This past year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

When the mom of two — who also shares 17-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

