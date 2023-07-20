Kylie Jenner wants you to know that she loves herself, and we love that for her!

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kylie does Kourtney Kardashian’s glam as the two talk with sister Khloé about the pressures society places on them to be perfect. The makeup mogul, 25, explains that while it’s “normal to be insecure sometimes,” many people make untrue assumptions about her self-confidence.

“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Kylie says. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers.”

She adds: “I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also notes that she used to fall victim to editing her photos — the family has “so much influence” they should use to encourage others to love themselves more. As Khloé, 39, begins to criticize her own looks, Kourtney, 44, says everyone should be confident “even in your imperfections,” before sharing that she was just thinking about how high the “beauty standards” are in the world.

The Good American creator agrees, saying, “I had the most confidence; I was chubby and in a skin-tight body-con dress — you couldn't tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities.”

Another popular topic among the public has been Khloé’s nose — she only admitted to getting a nose job years after because she says she felt the need to put the rumors to rest. She even reveals that her mom, Kris Jenner, would comment on her nose before getting plastic surgery.

“It’s unfair to put so much pressure on people, I think we’re all just doing the best we can,” she adds.

Kylie then mentions an insecurity her own sisters brought out in her.

“You don’t realize how you guys always talked about my ears?” she asks her sisters, to which Khloé responds that she only ever commented on them because she loves them.

“But I didn’t receive it like that,” Kylie explains. “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f----- me up.”

She continues to say that she “never thought about my ears” until she remembered her family’s jokes about them and began to be out in the public eye. For five years, she claimed she “never wore an updo” on a red carpet or to an event.

“Then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them,” she shares. “If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever… now I wear updo to every carpet.”

The sisters all relate to each other, recognizing that they don’t want their own children “to have those insecurities,” so they have to be mindful in how they treat themselves and the messages they send their kids.

“We do live in a world that is obsessed with perfection,” Kourtney, who is currently pregnant, confesses. “I think my mom always had us dressing alike and being polished and hair done, and I think I’m just really conscious with my own kids about giving them the freedom to express themselves and not put so much pressure on perfectionism.”

Kylie reveals that she is often asked how she stays “so strong” when people are constantly talking about her and making up rumors. She says “the more it happens” the stronger she becomes, but it “can be a dark place” at times as well.

“You also have to realize that no matter what drama I’m going through on social media, I have such a beautiful personal life — I have the kids, I have really amazing friends and family who know who I am,” she says. “So you have all these people that are so close to you that understand exactly what you’re going through. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

She adds: “If this all went away tomorrow, I know I have real love to fall back on. That’s all that matters to me, so it becomes easier.”

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu now.

