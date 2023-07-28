Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'

Stormi Webster may be the next toddler to receive a Grammy!

That's because Kylie Jenner's 5-year-old daughter made an adorable cameo on her father Travis Scott's new album, "Utopia." On the track "Thank God," Scott, 32, raps "Storm's a minor, but you know she livin' major."

Right after that line, Stormi can then be heard saying, "That's right Daddy!"

Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, share Stormi and son Aire, 17 months.

This isn't the first time that Stormi has been a part of her parents' successes. Jenner and her daughter traveled to London in an episode of The Kardashians, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her daughter her makeup on display in Harrods.

As the mother and daughter admired products from the line on the shelves, Jenner explained what it means to share this moment with her older child.

"It means so much to me that my daughter, she could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world," Jenner said in a confessional.

At the time of the visit, Jenner shared video on her Instagram Story, where the two first visited the display for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin before heading into a special area with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls for Stormi to shop. The room also featured an area with toys, stuffed animals and other accessories.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner said in the background of her Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy, I'm gonna try these on," Stormi added from the other side of the room.

Earlier this year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview. When asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.