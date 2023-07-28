Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'

The toddler is featured on Travis Scott's song "Thank God" off his most recent album

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 28, 2023 04:12PM EDT
travis scott, Stormi
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Stormi Webster may be the next toddler to receive a Grammy!

That's because Kylie Jenner's 5-year-old daughter made an adorable cameo on her father Travis Scott's new album, "Utopia." On the track "Thank God," Scott, 32, raps "Storm's a minor, but you know she livin' major."

Right after that line, Stormi can then be heard saying, "That's right Daddy!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, share Stormi and son Aire, 17 months.

This isn't the first time that Stormi has been a part of her parents' successes. Jenner and her daughter traveled to London in an episode of The Kardashians, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her daughter her makeup on display in Harrods.

As the mother and daughter admired products from the line on the shelves, Jenner explained what it means to share this moment with her older child.

"It means so much to me that my daughter, she could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world," Jenner said in a confessional.

(L-R) Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

At the time of the visit, Jenner shared video on her Instagram Story, where the two first visited the display for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin before heading into a special area with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls for Stormi to shop. The room also featured an area with toys, stuffed animals and other accessories.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner said in the background of her Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy, I'm gonna try these on," Stormi added from the other side of the room.

Earlier this year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview. When asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Tracee Ellis Ross Diana Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Twins with Mom Diana Ross in Sweet Selfie: 'Lunch Date with My Mama'
All the guests on Travis Scottâs new album Utopia
Here Are All of the Guests Featured on Travis Scott's 'Utopia' — from Beyoncé to John Mayer
Is Travis Scott Shading Kylie Jennerâs Rumored Beau Timothee Chalamet on New Song? Hereâs Why Fans Think So
Is Travis Scott Shading Ex Kylie Jenner's Rumored Beau Timothée Chalamet on New Song? Here's Why Fans Think So
Khloe Kardashian Amari
Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'
Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' as She Celebrates His First Birthday
Arod kids at baseball game
Alex Rodriguez Takes His Daughters to a Minnesota Twins Game: ‘Love This Park’
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Son Tatum Has 'Definitely Gotten Easier' After Early Challenges
Shakira Enjoys Baseball Game with Sons Sasha and Milan: 'Amazing Game'
Shakira Snaps Cute Selfies with Sons Sasha and Milan at Dodgers Game in Los Angeles: 'Amazing'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Brushing Mom and Baby Brother Bronze's Hair
Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport
Kristen Bell Shares Photo of Dax Shepard Cuddling Daughter on Airport Floor amid 9-Hour Delay
Melanie Hamrick mick jagger deveraux instagram birthday 07 26 23
Mick Jagger Gets a Big Hug from 6-Year-Old Son Deveraux on His 80th Birthday — See the Sweet Photo!
John travolta and son on vacation
John Travolta's Son Ben Feeds a Monkey (and Flies in a Helicopter!) in Epic Trip to Japan: Photos
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Admits She'd Be 'Heartbroken' If Daughter Stormi Sought Plastic Surgery as a Teen
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob