Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is getting her hands messy!

The 5-year-old — who is the older child of Jenner, 26, and her ex Travis Scott — was enjoying some quality time with her father recently, as seen in some snaps of Stormi’s fun baking day that the rapper shared to his Instagram Story Monday evening.

In the first photo, three silver mixing bowls filled with dough could be seen on a flour-covered countertop, as well as cracked egg shells, whisks, a cookie cutter and a milk carton.

Stormi was showing with a big smile on her face in the second snap. Kneading the dough, the little girl displayed a big grin to the camera, with flour across her face.



Stormi Webster baking with dad Travis Scott. Travis Scott Instagram

Clearly having a special bond with her father, Stormi also made an appearance on his July album, Utopia. "Storm's a minor, but you know she livin' major,” Scott raps in his song "Thank God.”

Stormi can then be heard saying, “That's right, Daddy!"



Jenner and Scott are also the parents of son Aire, 18 months. Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up in the season finale of The Kardashians about the process of changing her son’s name from Wolf to Aire.

"I've officially started the process of changing my son's name because his legal name is Wolf Webster," she told friend Stassie Karanikolaou. "So I'm going to do Aire Webster, A-I-R-E."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2019. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jenner, who recently launched her own Bratz Dolls, wanted her son’s name to have more meaning and therefore named him Aire, which means "Lion of God" in Hebrew.

The star went on to advise people to name their child before “hormones start raging," adding, "It was the hormones that took me out."

"I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard,” Jenner continued. “I never called him Wolf, ever. And then the second, that night, I cried in the shower."

The season finale of The Kardashians also saw the mom of two admit that she’d be “heartbroken” if her daughter wanted to get plastic surgery at 19. Jenner also revealed that she regrets having plastic surgery on her breasts, which she got before welcoming her daughter in 2018.