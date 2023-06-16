Kylie Jenner Combines Cottagecore and Quiet Luxury With a Dreamy Floral Prairie Dress

Kylie Jenner is kicking off summer with a whole new look.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old reality star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of herself in a floral prairie dress, embracing not one but two trending summer styles. Her white maxidress — featuring a ruched top, flowing skirt and puff sleeves that she wore both on and off her shoulders — was a prime example of her new quiet luxury style, mixed with an ethereal, cottagecore vibe.

Jenner posed in a fitting locale for her dreamy outfit, smiling up at the sun in front of a nature-filled background. In the last few snaps, she put the frock's full skirt to good use, twirling for the camera in front of her house.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

“What a day,” she wrote in the caption.

The following day, Jenner posted more photos in the dress, including some with her son Aire, 16 months, and her daughter Stormi, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, as well as her nieces Dream, 6, and Chicago, 5.

Jenner showed more of her outfit, revealing that she paired the floral dress with Chanel earrings and a pair of white sneakers with a red swoosh on them while posing on her private jet. She also kept her glam simple, with her long black hair hanging loose and minimal makeup.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been showing a new side to her style in recent weeks, stepping out in May in a white two-piece set by Maximilian Davis and a white Alaïa sundress that fans immediately declared reminiscent of Sofia Richie's wardrobe. Following her April wedding, Richie has become the face of the "quiet luxury" trend, also known as the “old money” or “stealth wealth” aesthetic, and fans were thrilled that Jenner was joining in on the sophisticated look.



However, Jenner hasn't completely abandoned her usual high-fashion vibe. Along with her two white looks, the mom of two also sported a dramatic Courreges outfit in Paris, consisting of a nude illusion top, black leather sleeves and a long black skirt layered over knee-length black boots.

The beauty mogul’s new floral look comes just days after she returned home to celebrate her daughter’s graduation from pre-kindergarten alongside True, Khloe Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, and Dream.

Jenner posted photos of Stormi wearing a high-neck lace white dress while she posed with a bouquet of red and pink flowers.

"My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐," she captioned the shot.

Her sister also joined in the celebrations, posting her own photo of True and the girls. "Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K," Kardashian captioned the set of photos. "No! Im not ok ❤️‍🩹."

