Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesn’t Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: ‘I Went Through That Stage’

She spoke to her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, about their influence on today’s beauty standards on Thursday’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 20, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Photo:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is saying no to editing Instagram photos.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, speaks to her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, about the influence they have had on today’s beauty standards.

“I just feel like we have huge influence and like what are we doing with that power?” Kylie asks, “I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing!”

She adds: “I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie goes on to reveal that she used to be super confident, despite what people think.

“I always loved myself. I still love myself. One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was just this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face — which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers and I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

She continues: “Social media has been really interesting for me. I think I’ve just heard every negative possible thing and rumor that anyone could say about me. The more it happens I think you just become stronger and just more numb to it.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the conversation, Kylie also mentions an insecurity that her own sisters brought out in her.

“You don’t realize how you guys always talked about my ears?” she asks her sisters, to which Khloé responds that she only ever commented on them because she loves them.

“But I didn’t receive it like that,” Kylie explains. “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that f----- me up.”

Kylie Jenner in bandeau bikini on Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She continues to say that she “never thought about my ears” until she remembered her family’s jokes about them and began to be out in the public eye. For five years, she claimed she “never wore an updo” on a red carpet or to an event.

“Then I had Stormi, and she has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them,” she shares. “If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever… now I wear updo to every carpet.”

The sisters all relate to each other, recognizing that they don’t want their own children “to have those insecurities,” so they have to be mindful in how they treat themselves and the messages they send their kids.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

