Kylie Jenner Has Chic Champagne Picnic — and Reveals Sassy Corset-Style Dress

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been living la dolce vita during an Italian vacation

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 23, 2023 07:49AM EDT
Kylie Jenner. Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram (2)

Kylie Jenner is making the most of her Italian vacation!

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, gave her 398 million followers another peek into her European trip with a series of Instagram posts.

In the first carousel of photos, Jenner indulged in a chic picnic complete with a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, wine and platters of fresh fruit and pastries. 

The Kardashians star donned a floaty white corset dress for the sunny picnic, which had been laid out on a tartan blanket with a bouquet of flowers, a picnic basket and cushions in a field with a beautiful backdrop. 

Jenner, whose long brunette locks had been styled into waves for the outing, captioned the post with a single picnic basket emoji.

This was followed by a later post that showed Jenner at night time, striking a sultry pose in a unique corset-style dress. The ensemble featured a red satin bralette with a halter neck and a metallic corset bodice with a corset-style skirt. She teamed the look with a pair of white satin heels and wore her hair in a messy bun as she posed against a stone building.

“🍷🍝🇮🇹🤍🤍🤍,” Jenner captioned the post, suggesting she had been out for dinner. 

“There she is 😍,” commented her close friend Yris Palmer

Jenner's mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian have also been spotted with her in Italy, with the trio taking time to make some homemade fresh pasta and tomato sauce. 

"We made pastaaaa 🍝," Kylie captioned the carousel of Instagram photos of her and her family showing off their cooking skills on Sunday. 

"YES WE DID!!!!!! Italy never tasted so good 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹,” wrote Kris, 67, in the comments section of the post.

Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner make pasta in Italy.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

In the second photo, Kylie, Kris and Khloé, 39, smiled as they got stuck into the pasta-making while wearing personalized black aprons featuring their names embroidered in white. 

Khloé has also been sharing a series of vacation snaps on her own Instagram, including one of herself in Tuscany over the weekend. 

“💙 Tuscany 💙,” the Good American co-founder wrote alongside one shot of herself wearing a strappy navy blue midi dress and beige sandals.

