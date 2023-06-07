Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'

Kylie Jenner's baby girl is headed to kindergarten.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared an Instagram photo where she's nose-to-nose with 5-year-old daughter Stormi, holding a bouquet of pink and peach roses between them.

"My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐," she captioned the shot.

Stormi wore a high-neck white dress with lace overlay for the special event, with her hair in a high ponytail. Jenner opted for a black blazer, paired with jeans.

Kylie Jenner TikTok

"Grown up girl 🥹🥹🥹," Hailey Bieber commented.

"Awww she’s growing up ❤️," Nicole Williams English added.

Earlier this year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

Kylie Jenner/instagram

When the mom of two — who also shares 16-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

