Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl' Kylie Jenner is a proud mom as daughter Stormi celebrates graduating Pre-K By Angela Andaloro Published on June 7, 2023 03:47 PM Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's baby girl is headed to kindergarten. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared an Instagram photo where she's nose-to-nose with 5-year-old daughter Stormi, holding a bouquet of pink and peach roses between them. "My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐," she captioned the shot. Stormi wore a high-neck white dress with lace overlay for the special event, with her hair in a high ponytail. Jenner opted for a black blazer, paired with jeans. Kylie Jenner TikTok Kylie Jenner Says 'It Means So Much to Me' to Bring Daughter Stormi, 5, on Work Travels "Grown up girl 🥹🥹🥹," Hailey Bieber commented. "Awww she's growing up ❤️," Nicole Williams English added. Earlier this year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview. Kylie Jenner/instagram When the mom of two — who also shares 16-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind." "Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.