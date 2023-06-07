Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'

Kylie Jenner is a proud mom as daughter Stormi celebrates graduating Pre-K

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 7, 2023 03:47 PM
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. Photo:

Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's baby girl is headed to kindergarten.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared an Instagram photo where she's nose-to-nose with 5-year-old daughter Stormi, holding a bouquet of pink and peach roses between them.

"My sweet girl graduated pre-k today 🫶🏻💐," she captioned the shot.

Stormi wore a high-neck white dress with lace overlay for the special event, with her hair in a high ponytail. Jenner opted for a black blazer, paired with jeans.

Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video
Kylie Jenner TikTok

"Grown up girl 🥹🥹🥹," Hailey Bieber commented.

"Awww she’s growing up ❤️," Nicole Williams English added.

Earlier this year, Jenner appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Kylie Jenner/instagram

When the mom of two — who also shares 16-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

