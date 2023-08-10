Kylie Jenner Rings in 26th Birthday with Sultry Beachside Bikini Photos

The Kylie Cosmetics founder marked another year of life by sharing Instagram photos in a sexy two-piece swimsuit

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 10, 2023 05:37PM EDT
Kylie Jenner is celebrating life!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rang in her 26th birthday by sharing a collection of sultry bikini photos that showcased her taking in an oceanfront view while dressed in a sexy two-piece swimsuit.

The birthday girl began her post by sharing a look at two large silver rings that matched the water's vibrant colors. For the next post, she gave her 398 million Instagram followers a view of the sunset setting over the water.

She also gave fans another look at nature's beauty by sharing photos of a turtle and the nighttime sky. To accessorize her black swimwear, she wore small hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a multi-strand necklace with large pendants.

To round off her post, she shared a photo of herself smiling as she looked up at the sky with her toes dipped in the water.

A collection of fans and friends of the Kardashians star used the social media post as an opportunity to extend an array of birthday wishes. Chloe Bailey left a comment that read, "Happy birthday, beautiful 😍." Bella Thorne wrote in the comment section, "HBD 🩵." Justine Skye also shared some birthday love by writing, "Happy Birthday Ky 🤍."

The television personality has continued to keep busy as she grows older. Not only is she a mother to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 17 months, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, but she also recently launched a collection with Bratz that marked its first-ever celebrity doll collaboration. 

The collection of six miniature Kylie dolls includes some of Jenner’s most iconic fashion looks, including her 2019 and 2022 Met Gala outfits. 

Her mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated her work ethic through a series of Instagram Story posts alongside the sweet message that read: "Happy to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity, and compassion. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you."

The posts showcased a collection of photos of Jenner's journey into adulthood that included an adorable photo of her dressed in a ballerina tutu, a photo of mom and daughter wearing matching pajamas, and a behind-the-scenes shot from their Kylie Cosmetics makeup collaboration.

"You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises," the family matriarch added. "Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create. I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo ❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳🥰‼️🙏🏼."

