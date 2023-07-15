Kylie Jenner Bonds with Son Aire, 17 Months, in Sweet Photos: 'My Big Boy'

The mom of two posted new photos with her son Aire — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — on Instagram Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
Published on July 15, 2023 08:48AM EDT
Kylie Jenner and her son Aire. Photo:

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is spending some quality time with her son Aire.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared adorable new photos of her 17-month-old son hanging poolside with her on Instagram Friday. 

“My big boy,” Jenner wrote in her caption, sharing a carousel of snaps of herself with Aire taken on a sprawling patio.

In the first photo, Jenner held her baby boy as he rested his head on her shoulder and placed his hand on her chest. 

The mom-and-son duo matched in white T-shirts and khaki green separates — as Jenner donned a camouflage print cap in a similar shade to Aire’s pants. She also wore a black leather mini-skirt and had her hair swept back in a low bun.

Jenner posted new photos of her son Aire on Friday.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A second photo showed Jenner turning to Aire as she stroked his cheek, while the last image in the carousel saw Aire leaning into his mom again as he held onto a small toy car. 

On her Instagram Story, Jenner also posted a photo of herself with Aire surrounded by bubbles while standing in front of a tennis court.

Jenner and Aire played around with bubbles.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Another image shared showed the back of Aire as he chased the bubbles on the court, with his toy car still in hand. 

Jenner shares son Aire and her daughter Stormi, 5, with her rapper ex Travis Scott.

The mom of two spent quality time with her son outdoors.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Last week, the mom of two documented more moments shared with her son when she posted a sweet snapshot of Aire wearing a red and white checked jacket with mustard yellow pants and sneakers as he stood in front of a black car.

The picture was part of a carousel of snaps that Jenner captioned “recents" that also featured photos of her pet pooches and a new photo of Aire with big sister Stormi.

The cute photo showed the siblings walking side by side as Stormi, who wore a white tank top and denim shorts, carried a blue soccer ball.

Aire was seen chasing more bubble in one snap.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner officially changed her baby boy’s name to Aire last month, 16 months after his birth. On June 22, she filed to have his name legally changed from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Kardashians star and Scott, 32, initially named their second child Wolf after welcoming him on Feb. 2, 2022.

