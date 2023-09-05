Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Packing on PDA at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Show

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are openly hanging out together.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, and the Dune actor, 27, were spotted attending the final Los Angeles stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

In a video shared on social media, the two stars chatted away while standing in a box at SoFi Stadium. Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner also stood by the pair, as the beauty guru laughed while Chalamet smoked a cigarette.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the pair kissing on multiple occasions as they enjoyed the concert together.

Chalamet sported a black hoodie with a matching baseball cap, while Jenner rocked hooped earrings and a stylish updo hairstyle with a black, strapless top.

Beyoncé's show was attended by many stars including Jenner’s siblings Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, as well as her nieces North and Penelope.

Jenner and Chalamet’s first public outing comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the pair had been “hanging out and getting to know each other". In pictures obtained by TMZ, Jenner’s car was also seen in Chalamet’s driveway.

Further, a source also revealed to PEOPLE in April that the pair met earlier this year at an event in Europe. Fans then discovered a video of the two interacting at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January.

Jenner was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The pair, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, had an on-and-off relationship since 2017.

However, in January, it was revealed that Jenner and the 32-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper had called it quits. “[Jenner] is not with Travis right now,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family.”

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite,” the source added. “He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider went on to state that the pair have always had separate homes and never got married due to their relationship being “very up and down.”

