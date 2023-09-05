Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoying 'Uncomplicated' Relationship: 'He Makes Kylie Happy' (Source)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are going strong after six months together!

The duo went public with their romance Monday at the final Los Angeles stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. A source tells PEOPLE that the relationship is “fun and uncomplicated” for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the insider shares. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source adds. “She likes that he is a private guy.”

Jenner was spotted packing on the PDA with the Oscar nominee, 27, at Monday's star-studded concert. In a video obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen kissing on multiple occasions as they enjoyed the concert together.

The Kardashians star and Wonka actor were also spotted chatting while standing in a box at SoFi Stadium. Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner joined the pair, as the beauty guru laughed while Chalamet smoked a cigarette in a clip shared on social media.

Jenner and Chalamet’s first public outing comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the pair had been “hanging out and getting to know each other." In pictures obtained by TMZ, Jenner’s car was also seen in Chalamet’s driveway.

Later that month, a Jenner source shared that "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

The source claimed Jenner and Chalamet — who has been romantically linked in the past to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González — met earlier this year at an event in Europe. "They have a lot to chat about," the Jenner source said at the time, adding that the actor "is fun and charming."

News broke in early January that Jenner had split from her rapper ex, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 18-month-old son Aire.

In July, the 32-year-old rapper seemingly called out Chalamet in his song "Meltdown." He referenced the famed fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka, whom Chalamet plays in the upcoming film Wonka, in the new song and seemingly challenges Jenner to find another man as “hot” as him.

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch,” he sings in the track off of his album, Utopia.

