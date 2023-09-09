Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend NYFW Dinner Together One Week After PDA-Filled Outing in L.A.

It’s been a busy week for new lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Monday brought the couple’s first public sighting together as they enjoyed a PDA-filled night at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles. Just a few days later, Chalamet, 27, brought Jenner, 26, as his date to a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night.

The Dune actor was an expected guest at the dinner party, which celebrated the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, but Vogue reported that Chalamet's arrival with Jenner sent the room “abuzz.”

The French designer described the event as “a family affair, just enjoying each other’s company,” per the outlet.

Several other stars were in attendance, including Jared Leto, Oscar Isaac, Sofia Coppola and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story prior to the event, Ackermann shared the beautiful white tablecloth set up, and even revealed where some of the big names were set to sit, according to their place tags. In the video, the designer was seated beside Chalamet, and Coppola was seated to the actor’s left.

Timothée Chalamet and designer Haider Ackermann's place tags for NYFW dinner. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

However, in a video posted on TikTok from the event, Jenner ended up taking the spot to the left of her beau. Vogue reported that Ackermann sat “directly across” from Coppola.



The pair was animated as they watched the designer address the table full of guests and thank Charles Rosier, Augustinus Bader’s co-founder, for the collaboration, which Vogue called “a futuristic chrome update of the cult beauty brand’s The Rich Cream and The Cream.”



The couple’s NYFW outing comes after an insider recently told PEOPLE that they’re enjoying their relationship, which is “fun and uncomplicated” for the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

The source added, “He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

Timothée Chalamet is all smiles with Haider Ackermann at the designer's NYFW event on Friday. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Prior to their first public outing at SoFi Stadium on Monday, a source had confirmed to PEOPLE in April that they were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

The confirmation came after Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted in Chalamet’s driveway, per TMZ.

Kylie Jenner poses with Haider Ackermann at a NYFW dinner event on Friday. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Prior to Chalamet, Jenner had been on and off with Travis Scott. She shares her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and an 18-month-old son, Aire, with the rapper.

The actor has been romantically linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

