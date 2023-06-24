Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 5, Enjoy ‘Mommy Daughter Day’ and Re-enact ‘White Lotus’ Scene

Kylie Jenner and Stormi know how to have fun!

In two new videos posted on Tik Tok on Friday, Jenner, 25, shared details of a sweet day spent with her daughter Stormi Webster, 5 — who she shares with rapper Travis Scott — which included acting out a funny reenactment of a scene from White Lotus and shopping at Target together.

“Mommy and daughter day” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned one of the TikTok videos, which began with her in a car wearing a black smock dress, with black sunglasses perched on her head.

“Today, we are going on a mommy-and-daughter adventure — where are we going?” she asked, and turned to Stormi, who was standing behind her in the backseat. “We’re going to Target!,” she replied. “Its Targét!,” Jenner corrected her jokingly in an accent.

Jenner enjoyed a shopping trip with Stormi. Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Jenner then shared that Stormi “wanted a mommy-and-daughter day”, to explain the reason for their latest shopping trip. The reality star then joked that Stormi wasn't the biggest fan of her outfit.

"I asked Stormi if she liked me dress and she said, 'yes and no'," Jenner said, before her daughter chimed in: '"I said 'no yes'," Stormi confirmed.

In the next clip, Jenner and Stormi held hands as they headed into Target, where the mom of two then posed in front of a mirror inside the retail store, as Stormi sat inside their red shopping cart.

Jenner proceeded to share what the pair had bought. “We got a lot of shoes,” the star of The Kardashians star said, as the video showed two pairs of light pink and blue matching Crocs, and a pair of child’s rain boots in the cart. “I had to get these — even though it’s not raining anymore,” Jenner added. Stormi then showed off a Minnie Mouse backpack.

The mommy-and-daughter duo filmed their outing for Tik Tok. Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Jenner then revealed the conditions of their “mommy and daughter” shopping trip. “I told Stormi, if we’re going to get a toy, then we’re going to get a basket for — what?” “Donating!,” Stormi replied. The 5-year-old then went from aisle to aisle filling up the cart with various toys, including Chelsea dolls, a Spiderman action figure, a baby doll, more action figures, dinosaur toys, and a soccer ball.

“All done?,” Jenner asked Stormi. “I’m proud of you!,” she said, before planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek. “My sweet baby.” The next shot saw the pair heading to the Pool and Gabbana Cafe in Beverley Hills, which was decorated in colorful Tropical flowers. Stormi appeared to be enjoying a drink as her mom planted a kiss on her head.

The sweet pair then showed off their acting skills in another video Jenner shared just hours earlier. Sat in the same car wearing the outfits they sported for their day out together, mom and daughter recreated the well-known texting scene from season 1 of White Lotus, involving characters Olivia Mossbacher (played by Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady).

The clip started with Stormi sitting in the passenger seat of Jenner’s car, looking very serious. “What are you doing?” she mouthed a line from the scene.

Next to her, Jenner nervously looked up from her phone and mouthed, “Texting?”

“Texting who?” Stormi mouthed. “My sister,” Jenner mimicked as the audio from the scene played.

Stormi was then seen sitting with her arms folded. “Is there a problem?” Jenner pretended to say.

“I don’t know, is there?” Stormi mouthed, looking straight-faced, as the scene ended. Fans were certainly impressed by Stormi’s acting in the video.

“STORMIE!!! She’s so big and you guys are so freaking CUTE,” one follower commented. “I think we have a new actress 😍❤️❤️🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾,” a second added.

Jenner and Stormi also donated lots of toys from Target. Kylie Jenner/TikTok

The Kylie Skin founder has been sharing more of her life on TikTok lately. Earlier this month, she gave fans on TikTok an impromptu mini tour of her house, showing everything from her bar to her family piano.

After a fan commented on another video and requested a "house tour" from the reality TV star, Jenner delivered, with a quick look at part of her Beverly Hills property.

"OK I'm not gonna do a full house tour, but I'll show you what room I'm in," Jenner said, before walking around her home in the minute-long selfie clip.