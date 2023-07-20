A History of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Through the Years

Here's a look back at Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' history through the years.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and Heir Jordyn founder built an inseparable friendship since first meeting in 2012, but their close bond took a dramatic turn after a very public falling out in February 2019.

At the time, reports surfaced that Woods had allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True. The cheating scandal effectively ended her friendship with Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It also led Kardashian and Thompson to split. Weeks later, during an appearance on Red Table Talk in March 2019, Woods vehemently denied sleeping with Thompson but admitted that they shared a kiss at an afterparty at his house. She also revealed that she failed to disclose what had happened between them the next day.

Weeks after the incident, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Woods were “working on rebuilding their friendship," with the source adding, “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship.”

Added the insider in March 2019: “Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s.”

Sources have confirmed that Jenner and Woods have reunited in the years that followed, but their July 2023 outing marked the first time they were seen publicly since the scandal. The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they've worked on their friendship.

2012: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are introduced to each other

Jenner and Woods met through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, the summer before they started high school. Jaden, the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, had been friends with Jenner since middle school, while Woods' family had been longtime friends with the Smiths.

One day, Jenner and Jaden invited Woods over to hang out, and that's when their friendship began.

"You put your name in my phone with a purple heart, and I still have the purple heart in my phone," Jenner said in a video posted to her YouTube channel in 2018.

December 2013: Kylie Jenner appears on Jordyn Woods' Instagram

The following year, Woods posted about hanging out with Jenner and her family over the holidays. “Merry Christmas from the goths❤️,” Woods captioned an Instagram photo with Jenner from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party in December 2013.

May 24, 2014: Jordyn Woods attends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding

Woods was among the many celebs on the star-studded guest list at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s wedding in Florence, Italy.

November 30, 2015: Jordyn Woods supports Kylie Jenner's lip kit launch

Woods was by Jenner's side at her big lip kit launch in 2015. Like the plethora of fans that were at the ready to snag a coveted kit, the model was set to purchase online — however, it was sold out one minute later.

"I went on the website at 8:59 a.m.," said Woods in a YouTube video posted by Jenner that chronicled the launch. She said she "refreshed it at 9:00 a.m. and it immediately said 'sold out.'"

February 2016: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods attend New York Fashion Week together

Jenner and Woods made their rounds at New York Fashion Week in 2016, sitting front row alongside each other at designer shows like Jonathan Simkhai, Alexander Wang and Vera Wang.



May 2016: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods get matching tattoos

In May 2016, the duo honored their long-term bond with tiny red friendship tattoos on their inner pinkies, inked by popular celeb tattoo artist JonBoy.

August 31, 2016: Kylie Jenner supports the launch of Jordyn Woods' first fashion line

Jenner and Tyga attended the Boohoo collection launch party in L.A. to support the Woods, who dropped her first-ever fashion line in August 2016.

November 23, 2016: Kylie Jenner invites Jordyn Woods to Friendsgiving

In November 2016, Jenner rounded up her crew to celebrate Friendsgiving. Woods was in attendance, in addition to Justine Skye, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Tyga and more. Everybody lent a hand to help cook up a traditional Thanksgiving feast, which they documented on Snapchat.



August 6, 2017: Jordyn Woods appears on Life of Kylie for the first time

In 2017, Jenner premiered her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, which explored the behind-the-scenes of her day-to-day life, the tight-knit group of friends she surrounds herself with and the price that comes with living a life in the spotlight.

The two-part season opener chronicled the star’s decision to make Sacramento high school student Albert Ochoa’s celebrity dream date come true by accompanying him to the Rio Americano High School prom, along with Woods.



September 17, 2017: Kylie and Jordyn get 'married'

On the season finale of Life of Kylie, Jenner and Woods capped off their trip to Peru and took their relationship to the next level in one fell swoop with a traditional commitment ceremony.

“It’s like a marriage for friends," Jenner said of the event. "I want people to know that we’re more than that. She’s my girlfriend. I care for her like I care for my girlfriend.”

“All I want for Jordyn is to have all the success in the world and I want her to know that I’m always gonna be here to support her on whatever," the makeup mogul added. "I just think everything is happening perfectly for her. She’s going at the perfect pace."

Jenner continued, "She’s accomplished so many things so far. I’m just really proud of her. Jordyn is my ride or die. Vice versa. We might not always be together, but we will always be connected in the mountains of Peru.”



September 24, 2017: Kylie Jenner gifts Jordyn Woods a car for her birthday

Jenner held an over-the-top celebration for Woods’ birthday just hours after news broke of her pregnancy, surprising Woods with (among other things) a 2017 black metallic Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe.



October 5, 2017: Jordyn Woods raves about her friendship with Kylie Jenner

When speaking with reporters at a charity event on World Smile Day, Woods had plenty of nice things to say about Jenner.

“Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time,” the model told reporters on site.

“Obviously, I have my family and I have my mom, but sometimes you need that extra person that isn’t a part of everything, going through the same things as you. It’s really helpful." she continued. "I feel like right now, at this age, you develop the friends that you’re going to have forever, and we do everything together.”

Asked whether she thought her friendship with Jenner would stand the test of time Woods replied, “Nothing’s forever, but for as long as I can imagine, I believe so.”

February 2018: Jordyn Woods makes a cameo in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy announcement video

In a video documenting her pregnancy journey, Woods and Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel spoke to the baby girl and recalled how they found out the then 20-year-old reality star was pregnant.

“One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test,” Woods said.

Later, the model discussed her BFF becoming a mom at such a young age, saying, ”When you’re 20 years old, you’re just figuring out your life. You don’t know what you want. You’re an indecisive teenager and you’re just becoming a young adult, and there was one thing that your mom knew for sure, and that was you.”



June 2018: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend Paris Fashion Week together

Jenner and Woods flew to France to attend Paris Fashion Week together in 2018. They made a stop at the Louis Vuitton show in support of their designer friend, the now-late Virgil Abloh.



June 27, 2018: Kylie Jenner says she lives with Jordyn Woods

In a June 2018 video with Vogue, Jenner revealed that Woods lived with her at the time. She noted that she assists in testing out new beauty products, along with "everyone" that makes visits to her home.

"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, so I’m like, 'Jordyn, I need you,'" Jenner said. "Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

August 29, 2018: Kylie Jenner supports Jordyn Woods at her brand launch

Jenner stepped out to show her support for Woods at the launch of her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in Los Angeles. While the model didn't poll her friends when she was coming up with the designs because “she didn’t want to jinx it,” she told PEOPLE Jenner's reaction was positive.

“She was excited for me because she knows this is something that I have been wanting to do for a while and I love designing. I am always designing different things, so to finally see me do something on my own and have my own brand is exciting for her,” Woods said.



August 31, 2018: Jordyn Woods says Kylie Jenner's daughter is 'inspiring' her to have her 'own'

While gushing to PEOPLE about Jenner's daughter Stormi in August 2018, Woods opened up about her desire to have kids of her own. She shared that she initially “thought that having her around would [make me nervous to have kids].”

Instead, her pal’s “so cute” daughter (who was 6 months old at the time) was “inspiring [her] to have [her] own.” However, she noted, “But that’s not happening anytime soon."

Woods explained, “A lot of my friends have kids so I feel like it is just fun." She continued, “I am the aunt with 20 kids, and I won’t have to do anything at the end of the night. I can actually get a good night’s sleep.”



September 21, 2018: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods launch their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration

Woods teamed up with Jenner to launch a makeup collection for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

“Since the beginning of her business we wanted to collab together because we’re always sharing ideas with each other,” the model told PEOPLE ahead of the launch.

The collaboration took a lot of brainstorming and iterations until the pair settled on the final version.

“We’ve redesigned the collection at least five times because we couldn’t settle on one thing. We had multiple different [ones] we thought it was going to be and we finally figured out one that made sense,” Woods said. “We have been working on this for a minute. It’s been the past couple of years I feel like, or at least a year.”



October 2, 2018: Kylie Jenner celebrates Jordyn Woods' 21st birthday in Miami

Jenner jetted off to Miami for an over-the-top celebration of Woods' 21st birthday. The events were nonetheless lavish, featuring numerous nightclubs — and of course, a five-tiered birthday cake with the model's face on it.



January 2019: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods twin on vacation

Ahead of baby Stormi‘s first birthday on Feb. 1, Jenner spent time alongside her daughter and Woods on a sun-soaked getaway. The trio all rocked neon-green swimsuits.

“Love these two more than life itself,” the Kylie Cosmetics maven captioned a photo of Stormi reaching out for Woods, who was sticking her tongue out at the baby girl.

A bathroom selfie — which the mother of one captioned, “MY GIRLS💚🍀” — showed off more details of Jenner’s suit as well as her large hoop earrings.



February 19, 2019: Rumors spread that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods

TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after he was allegedly unfaithful to her with Woods shortly after Valentine's Day. A friendship fallout followed between Jenner and Woods, plus members of the Kardashian clan.



Within an hour of the cheating scandal news, the Cleveland Cavaliers player tweeted and then deleted a post saying, “FAKE NEWS,” seemingly denying the report. Meanwhile, Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq commented “STRONG FACTS” on Hollywood Unlocked’s post.

"The whole family is furious. They were blindsided," a source told PEOPLE at the time, while another insider said the family is "beyond angry and disgusted."

Following the allegations, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Woods moved from her longtime best friend Jenner's home back into her mother's house. "It's been a difficult time and she's broken up about it," one insider divulged of Woods. "She's heading home to be with her mom."

Just one day before news of the cheating scandal broke, the KUWTK star even shared a sweet compliment in the comment section of Woods’ latest Instagram, writing, “Baby girl.”



March 1, 2019: Jordyn Woods publicly explains cheating scandal for first time

In her first interview since her alleged hookup with Thompson, Woods joined Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. The interview came just over a week after it was revealed that Khloé and Thompson split after the NBA player allegedly made out with Woods.

Woods admitted that she realized it was a bad idea to stay at Thompson’s house until “6 in the morning.” “That’s the first step where I went wrong,” she said. “And how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex’s house, or the father of my child? I didn’t think about that.”

She told Smith that although she had been drinking, she was never “belligerently drunk to where I couldn’t remember what happened.”

When Woods realized the sun was coming up, she said she told everyone, including Thompson, she was leaving. “He’s like, ‘Are you sure? You know, it’s fine, you can be safe here,'” she recalled. But she decided to leave anyway.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told the host, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Woods said she doesn’t think Thompson was “wrong” to make a move. “I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol is involved people make dumb moves, or people get caught up in the moment or who knows,” she said.



May 23, 2019: Kylie Jenner breaks her silence on Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

In an E! News supertease for the remainder of KUWTK‘s 16th season, Jenner appeared to be standing strong with her family as Khloé discovered the news that Thompson was unfaithful to her with Woods.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris told Jenner in the promo. Speaking out for the first time about Woods and the scandal, Jenner said, “She f—ed up.”

Jenner then voiced her loyalty to Khloé, telling her heartbroken sister, “Just know I love you.” She added, “I look in her eyes, she’s just really going through it."



July 2019: Kylie Jenner unfollows Jordyn Woods on Instagram

Jenner unfollowed her ex-BFF on Instagram, though it’s unclear the exact moment she unfollowed Woods. It seems to have come shortly after the model was spotted in Houston partying with Khloé's ex James Harden.

At the time, Jenner had 141 million followers but only followed 125 accounts. When PEOPLE checked on July 26, 2019, Woods was not included in that number. The model, however, still appeared to follow Jenner and her cosmetics line’s account.



February 17, 2020: Jordyn Woods' family member says she's done apologizing for the cheating scandal

Exactly one year later, a Woods family friend told PEOPLE Woods has done her best to move forward. According to the friend, Woods and Jenner were no longer in touch.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” the friend said. “She said what she had to say.”



September 27, 2020: Jordyn Woods says 'everything' in her life 'changed' after cheating scandal

Over a year after the cheating scandal, Woods opened up in an interview on the YouTube series Now With Natalie about the controversy and how she dealt with the shame she felt in the aftermath.

"I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one," Woods told host Natalie Manuel Lee. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."



July 15, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite 4 years after cheating scandal

The Kardashians star and her former BFF were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles, four years after their very public falling-out, in photographs obtained by The Daily Mail.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE in 2019 about Jenner and Woods.

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her,” the source added.

Another source told PEOPLE Jenner and Woods mended their friendship prior to their public outing.

"Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her," the source said, referring to the pals' very public fallout.

