Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She's Been Hooking Up with Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight.

During the finale of season 3 of The Kardashians on Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, addressed rumors that she is hooking up with her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Jenner asked social media influencer Karanikolaou, 26. "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff."

Jenner’s comments came after she shared a snapshot of herself locking lips with Karanikolaou on Valentine’s Day in February and called her her “forever Valentine.”

Karanikolaou went on to comment that it was "weird" that people had jumped to that conclusion during the episode, but Jenner told her, "All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having sex.’ "



Kylie Jenner says Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou is her oldest friend. Kylie Jenner/instagram

"I wish we were,” Jenner jokingly added to her BFF. "It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."

In a confessional, Jenner also reflected on her friendship with Karanikolaou.

"Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13," she shared. "She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."



Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Elsewhere in the finale, Jenner also expressed her regret to her friend over getting cosmetic surgery, including getting her breasts done.

The mom of two gave birth to her daughter Stormi, 5, when she was 20 years old and revealed during the episode that before she got pregnant, she got breast implants at the age of 19 and was still “healing” when she had her first-born.

Detailing her remorse over the surgery while speaking with Karanikolaou, Jenner said, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t---, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi and son Aire. Kylie Jenner TikTok

“I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children,” she added.

The reality then explained how her views on cosmetic surgery have changed since becoming a mother.

“But yeah obviously I have a daughter too," she continued to Karanikolaou. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.”

“I mean, she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be like the best mom and the best example for her and I just I wish I could like be her and do it all differently,” added Jenner.

"If only we could reverse time," Karanikolaou noted.

Jenner is also mom to son Aire, 1, with her rapper ex Travis Scott.

