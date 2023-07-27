Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She's Been Hooking Up with Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou

Jenner set the record straight during the season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' after noting her fans' comments about her and Karanikolaou on social media

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 01:08PM EDT
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She's Been Hooking Up With Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. Photo:

kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight. 

During the finale of season 3 of The Kardashians on Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, addressed rumors that she is hooking up with her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Jenner asked social media influencer Karanikolaou, 26. "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff."

Jenner’s comments came after she shared a snapshot of herself locking lips with Karanikolaou on Valentine’s Day in February and called her her “forever Valentine.” 

Karanikolaou went on to comment that it was "weird" that people had jumped to that conclusion during the episode, but Jenner told her, "All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having sex.’ "

Kylie Jenner Kisses Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner says Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou is her oldest friend. Kylie Jenner/instagram

"I wish we were,” Jenner jokingly added to her BFF. "It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."

In a confessional, Jenner also reflected on her friendship with Karanikolaou.

"Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13," she shared. "She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

kylie jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Elsewhere in the finale, Jenner also expressed her regret to her friend over getting cosmetic surgery, including getting her breasts done. 

The mom of two gave birth to her daughter Stormi, 5, when she was 20 years old and revealed during the episode that before she got pregnant, she got breast implants at the age of 19 and was still “healing” when she had her first-born.

Detailing her remorse over the surgery while speaking with Karanikolaou, Jenner said, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t---, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video
Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi and son Aire. Kylie Jenner TikTok

“I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children,” she added.

The reality then explained how her views on cosmetic surgery have changed since becoming a mother. 

“But yeah obviously I have a daughter too," she continued to Karanikolaou. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

“I mean, she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be like the best mom and the best example for her and I just I wish I could like be her and do it all differently,” added Jenner.

"If only we could reverse time," Karanikolaou noted. 

Jenner is also mom to son Aire, 1, with her rapper ex Travis Scott

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Living in a Barbie World' as She Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Didn't Anticipate Postpartum to 'Hit Me That Hard' as She Opens Up About Changing Son's Name
Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Sexy New Calvin Klein Photo Shoot
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Expresses Regret Over Cosmetic Surgery — Including Getting Her Breasts Done
Kourtney Kardashian Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2023,
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She 'Loved' Backlash on Sustainable BooHoo Collab: 'I'm in a Position to Shine a Light'
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Says She Truly Feels Confident in Her Style These Days: ‘I Just Really Feel Me’
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: ‘In with the New'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie