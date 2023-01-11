Kylie Jenner Chats the Future of Kylie Cosmetics — Plus, 11 of the Best Products from Her Line

Kylie Cosmetics emerged on the beauty scene in 2015 with the debut of Kylie Lip Kits, which quickly became a cult-favorite sensation. Before long, Kylie Jenner expanded her makeup line with a variety of color and complexion products (and even created her own skincare line, Kylie Skin, and baby line, Kylie Baby), effectively cementing herself as the influencer of all influencers, reigning over an entire beauty empire. And since she has an instantly recognizable face, she’s able to serve as the face of the brand — which is her primary role since she sold her majority share to Coty Inc. back in 2019.

While Jenner is no longer the head of Kylie Cosmetics, it’s her vision that brought it to life. “I’ve always had a love of cosmetics and I saw an opportunity in the market to create products that I truly wanted to use in my own routine, and share them with my audience and beauty lovers,” Jenner exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Over the years, Jenner’s life and priorities have drastically changed (she’s a mother of two now, after all), but beauty remains a high point in her day-to-day. “My style and routine have evolved…and this definitely directs how the brand continues to grow and expand,” she tells PEOPLE. “For me, beauty is all about helping people feel their best and most confident, and I bring that vision to every new product we launch.” New products include brand-new SKUs, additions to the core collection of Lip Kits, and limited-edition collections, like the recently launched Wizard of Oz Collection.

“We’ve created an amazing assortment of products that has something for any makeup lover, whether they prefer a full glam look or a more ‘no makeup makeup’ appearance,” Jenner says. “We’ve definitely been mixing up our product range to include launches for our customers who might prefer a more natural look." Suffice to say, whether you’re hoping to copy one of Jenner’s lip looks or simply accentuate your own skin, Kylie Cosmetics has plenty of products to help.

Read on to discover some of the best Kylie Cosmetics products, as well as more insight from Jenner herself.