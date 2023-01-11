Shopping Kylie Jenner Chats the Future of Kylie Cosmetics — Plus, 11 of the Best Products from Her Line Jenner discusses her iconic makeup brand and what's next By Rebecca Norris Published on January 11, 2023 12:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews FAQ Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Alli Waataja Kylie Cosmetics emerged on the beauty scene in 2015 with the debut of Kylie Lip Kits, which quickly became a cult-favorite sensation. Before long, Kylie Jenner expanded her makeup line with a variety of color and complexion products (and even created her own skincare line, Kylie Skin, and baby line, Kylie Baby), effectively cementing herself as the influencer of all influencers, reigning over an entire beauty empire. And since she has an instantly recognizable face, she’s able to serve as the face of the brand — which is her primary role since she sold her majority share to Coty Inc. back in 2019. While Jenner is no longer the head of Kylie Cosmetics, it’s her vision that brought it to life. “I’ve always had a love of cosmetics and I saw an opportunity in the market to create products that I truly wanted to use in my own routine, and share them with my audience and beauty lovers,” Jenner exclusively tells PEOPLE. Over the years, Jenner’s life and priorities have drastically changed (she’s a mother of two now, after all), but beauty remains a high point in her day-to-day. “My style and routine have evolved…and this definitely directs how the brand continues to grow and expand,” she tells PEOPLE. “For me, beauty is all about helping people feel their best and most confident, and I bring that vision to every new product we launch.” New products include brand-new SKUs, additions to the core collection of Lip Kits, and limited-edition collections, like the recently launched Wizard of Oz Collection. “We’ve created an amazing assortment of products that has something for any makeup lover, whether they prefer a full glam look or a more ‘no makeup makeup’ appearance,” Jenner says. “We’ve definitely been mixing up our product range to include launches for our customers who might prefer a more natural look." Suffice to say, whether you’re hoping to copy one of Jenner’s lip looks or simply accentuate your own skin, Kylie Cosmetics has plenty of products to help. Read on to discover some of the best Kylie Cosmetics products, as well as more insight from Jenner herself. The kit is sold in three dozen shades, all of which include a matte liquid lipstick and coordinating lip liner. Together, these lip products create a picture-perfect pout. The best part about them is that they last — for up to 24 hours, to be exact. Seriously, you can touch, sip, eat, and kiss while wearing this lippie and your lips will stay looking pristine. Price at time of publish: $32 Formula: Liquid | Finish: Matte | Shades: 36 The 7 Best Lip Plumpers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Kylie Cosmetics Lip & Cheek Glow Balm Kylie Cosmetics View On Kyliecosmetics.com There’s no denying that Jenner sets trends — but she’s also not afraid to hop onto budding ones. As such, for the Kylie Cosmetics Summer Collection, she debuted Glow Balm, a lip and cheek product that’s sold in four shades and offers a sheer pop of color that’s so lightweight, it feels like you’re wearing nothing. And trust us: It’s the perfect no makeup-makeup companion. The carnauba and candelilla wax-based balm leaves skin looking dewy, radiant, and naturally flushed. It really is one of a kind. Price at time of publish: $17 Formula: Balm | Finish: Radiant satin | Shades: 4 Kylie Cosmetics The Mauve Palette Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta Kylie Cosmetics has a variety of eyeshadow palettes but few are as versatile as The Mauve Palette, which houses 10 matte and metallic shadows in both light and dark mauve shades. The shadows themselves have a velvety finish that’s easy to apply and blend with eye makeup brushes. (Just know that a brush doesn’t come with the palette itself.) You can wear a single color, opt for a two-toned lid look, or use three or more shades for a dimensional statement lid. Needless to say, this is one palette you’ll likely hit pan with on every shade. Price at time of publish: $32 Formula: Powder | Finish: Matte and metallic | Shades: 10 The 13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Kit Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta Nothing frames your face like a pair of well-groomed arches. The team at Kylie Cosmetics gets that — and launched the Kybrow Kit to help. Like the Lip Kit, the Kybrow Kit has the two most important products for sculpting arches and setting them in place: a retractable pencil (complete with a spoolie on the other end) and a tube of clear brow gel. Use them together or apart, but either way, your brows are bound to look better than ever — especially since the kit is sold in six shades, including an auburn one. Price at time of publish: $34 Formula: Pencil and gel | Finish: Natural | Shades: 6 Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter Illuminating Powder Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta Craving a kilowatt highlight? The Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter Illuminating Powder can deliver. The unique gel-to-powder formula is extremely creamy, so it easily blends into skin for a realistic-looking shimmery (non-glittery) glow, as opposed to caked-on powder. A big part of what makes it look so high quality is the fact that it’s sold in nine shades with cool and warm undertone options, so you don’t have to settle for a product that doesn’t do as much for your complexion as it could. As far as applying this powder, go wild! Swipe it onto your cheekbones, nose, cupid’s bow, brow bones — you name it. For the sheerest application, an angled highlighter brush works best. Price at time of publish: $24 Formula: Gel-to-powder | Finish: Multi-dimensional glow | Shades: 6 Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta To add warmth and/or dimension to your face, consider the Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder. It features a velvety, easy-to-blend formula that’s sold in six shades. To create a natural-looking sun-kissed appeal, the brand recommends applying the powder just below your cheekbones and blending upward, as well as along your jawline, in which case you should blend downward. Price at time of publish: $19 Formula: Pressed powder | Finish: Velvet matte | Shades: 6 Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder Kylie Cosmetics View On Ecosmetics.com View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta If you prefer powder blush over a sheer balm, the Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder is a great option thanks to its highly-pigmented, easy-to-blend formula, which is available in eight shades. For the prettiest application, use a fluffy blush brush and blend the powder upwards along the cheeks. Then, consider if you want to follow a trend. For a draped blush look, curve the color up to your temple; for a sunburnt blush look, swipe some across the bridge of your nose. Don’t forget to blend! Price at time of publish: $19 Formula: Pressed powder | Finish: Velvet matte | Shades: 8 Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Ecosmetics.com View On Kyliecosmetics.com One glance at Kylie’s flawless lid looks and you’ll likely wish you could have her makeup artist on call at a moment’s notice. While that’s unlikely, you can have the product that helps her create some of her most iconic wing tips. The Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen (available in pitch-black) has an ultra-fine tip that delivers a steady flow of ink, which makes drawing smooth lines across your lids easier than ever. Best of all, once on, you can expect water- and smudge-resistant wear for hours on end. Price at time of publish: $18 Formula: Liquid | Finish: Satin | Shades: 1 The 10 Best Eyeliners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush Kit Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta Knowing that not everyone is looking to wear the brightest, boldest lip looks, the Kylie Cosmetics team debuted the Matte Lip Blush Kit. “Our new Matte Lip Blush is a twist on our best-selling Matte Lip Kits that provides a matte lip with a lighter, more blotted finish,” Jenner shares with PEOPLE. The kits are sold in four colors and, like the OG Lip Kits, they include a coordinating lip liner and liquid lipstick. Both are creamy and comfortable to the touch, and won’t feather throughout wear. If you’re intrigued but can’t pick a color, go for the Sister Sister kit — it’s the perfect rosy nude, and it looks great on all skin tones. Price at time of publish: $32 Formula: Liquid | Finish: Soft matte | Shades: 4 Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Kylie Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Kyliecosmetics.com View On Ulta Here we have our personal favorite Kylie Cosmetics product. High Gloss is a high-shine lip gloss sold in a whopping 29 shades. Despite looking wet and glossy, it’s not sticky or incredibly thick. It feels great on and actually lasts (at least longer than any other gloss I’ve tried). What’s more, the applicator it comes with is wider than your average lip gloss, which makes it more convenient to apply. All around, it’s a must in our book. But don’t just take our word for it; hundreds of shoppers swear by this lip gloss, too — just peep the reviews. Price at time of publish: $17 Formula: Liquid | Finish: High shine | Shades: 29 Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip Kylie Cosmetics View On Kyliecosmetics.com If you prefer a thicker, wetter-looking gloss, the Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip is the way to go. Sold in four shades, it's a heavy lippie that creates fuller-looking lips based on the consistency of the formula alone. It’s slightly stickier than the High Gloss but considerably less sticky than other popular wet-look lip glosses on the market. No wonder it’s already sold out in some shades. Price at time of publish: $16 Formula: Liquid | Finish: Wet look | Shades: 4 The 11 Best Lip Oils of 2023 for Shiny, Plump Pouts Frequently Asked Questions Does Kylie Jenner still own Kylie Cosmetics? Kylie Jenner does not currently own Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, she sold her 51 percent share to international beauty manufacturing company Coty Inc. However, she still remains the face of the brand. Is Kylie Cosmetics a clean beauty brand? The term ‘clean’ doesn’t have one set definition. That said, the product formulators at Kylie Cosmetics make every effort to avoid harmful ingredients (they have a list of over 1,600 no-go ingredients, according to the Kylie Clean pledge). “I am so proud of our clean and vegan formulas, that do not compromise on performance, and I’m excited to continue bringing amazing product innovation to our upcoming skin and color products launches,” Jenner tells PEOPLE. "I cannot wait to share what we have coming up in the lip category, which has always been a huge focus for us." Is Kylie Cosmetics cruelty-free? While Kylie Cosmetics prides itself on being a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand, it’s not actually certified by any organizations for the latter. That said, the brand doesn’t sell products in markets where animal testing is required, so it is conscious about a cruelty-free stance. Take Our Word For It Rebecca Norris has worked in beauty and wellness journalism for over eight years. For this story, she chatted with Kylie Jenner about the past, present, and future of her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Additionally, she scoured shopper reviews and tested products for herself to determine the best Kylie Cosmetics products. Rihanna Dishes on 10 of the Best Fenty Beauty Products — Including the One She Calls Her 'Secret Weapon'