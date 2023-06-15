Kyle Rudolph's son is a football star in the making!

The unsigned free agent, 33, recently took his adorable 4-year-old son Henry along during a visit with the Minnesota Vikings. The sweet moment of the father-son duo both dressed in athletic attire and smiling on the field was shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Rudolph recapped their day together in the post's caption and jokingly shared that Henry "liked what he saw from the team."

"I think 4 year olds can take free agency visits right!? Henry liked what he saw from the team today, had a great conversation with KOC over lunch and we will evaluate his options as summer progresses. #SKOL," he wrote.

Rudolph, a member of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2020, received many supportive comments from his followers, including, "We need ole reliable back in MN."

Others were quick to gush over the new picture of the toddler, with one follower writing, "Henry is adorable! Welcome him Rudolph family. We missed you."

Along with Henry, Rudolph is also a father to twin girls Andersyn and Finley, whom he shares with his wife Jordan. Jordan shared in a 2020 article for the Vikings’ website that becoming a family of five "wasn't that difficult."

"Honestly, going from two to three wasn't that difficult for us, and I think that is because we only had one newborn and not two," she expressed. "Bringing home one baby from the hospital made me instantly feel like I was forgetting something. I think having a baby during the off-season rather than in-season made it a lot easier, too. I had Kyle home 24/7 to help with Fin & Andi while I got Henry adjusted to life outside!"

Speaking about their tight family unit, Rudolph shared in a 2019 interview with Best Buy how he spends "a lot of time at home” with his family.

"Two twin toddlers and a newborn keep us busy! We love to relax and watch movies together," he said. "It's so nice to stream all sorts of movies right from our smart TV and have it all at our fingertips."