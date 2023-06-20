Kyle Richards Shares Update on Sobriety Journey, Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Again: 'Stop Spreading Lies'

Kyle Richards is back on social media, shutting down Ozempic rumors and sharing an update on her sobriety journey.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, posted a series of Instagram photos of herself, including at the gym.

In the comments section, she responded to one follower who claimed she was abusing Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

“I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don’t know me,” Richards wrote, adding, “I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that so kindly🖕🏼.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kyle Richards Won't Try Ozempic Because of Her 'Terrible Anxiety’: 'That Would Scare Me to Death'

Another follower commented, “Stop lying and just cop to it. We women would respect it more. Everyone is on it! You struggled for years and now all of sudden you can just work out and lose 50lbs? 🤥.”

“I didn't lose 50 pounds you fool,” Richards clapped back. “I'm done explaining to people who don't want to hear the truth.”

Additionally, the Bravo star answered a fan who asked if she was still alcohol free. She said that July 15 will mark one year of sobriety. Another Instagram user asked for tips whenever she’s out at a party or having fun.

“I don’t usually feel like I need anything BUT now and then I may have a mocktail,” Richards shared. “And this season I did have a non-alcoholic beer a few times🤷🏻‍♀️.”

RELATED: Kyle Richards Shares How She Achieved Recent Weight Loss 1 Week After Denying Using Ozempic

Kyle Richards Umansky/Instagram

RELATED: Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said

The reality star has faced never-ending accusations that she’s taking Ozempic for weight loss. However, she’s maintained that her physical transformation is the result of her recently prioritizing her health.

"NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables," Richards said back in January. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15."

"I workout every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday," she added of her fitness routine.

Country singer Morgan Wade also came to Richards’ defense, insisting that she works hard in the gym to achieve her body.

“She’s always worked out, but she’s recently been going super hard and we have the same trainer, Cory, so I kind of connected those two,” Wade told PageSix last month. “She’s super strong and she’s dealing with all those people saying she’s on that weight loss drug, but she’s in such good shape and she works out all the time.”

