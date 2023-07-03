'RHOBH' Fans Point Out an Eerie Prediction About Kyle Richards' Separation from 13 Years Ago

News that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage may be shocking to most fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but anyone who has been watching since season 1 might not find it entirely surprising.



A source close to the pair exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that they "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."



Within minutes of the news breaking, longtime viewers were flashing back to 2010, when the iconic "Dinner Party from Hell" episode of RHOBH aired during the Bravo show's first season.

During a contentious (and giant cocktail-fueled) evening, former Housewife Camille Grammer's friend Allison DuBois — who inspired Patricia Arquette's character in the NBC drama Medium — had some harsh words about Richards' marriage to the Beverly Hills realtor.

"He will never emotionally fulfill you — ever. Know that," she said after getting pressure from Richards, now 54, to give her a reading.

"He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you," said DuBois, now 51, "and as soon as the kids are bigger, you'll have nothing in common." (Richards and Umansky, who were married for 27 years prior to their separation, are parents to three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, and Richards also has an older daughter, 34-year-old Farrah Brittany with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)



Bravo

Richards was in disbelief: "What are you talking about? Have you seen my husband? I mean, hello!" She rolled her eyes and added, "Please."

Grammer, 54, later explained away the stark prediction in a confessional interview. "I think maybe Allison was getting a read on Kelsey and I's marriage coming to a close because I was sitting right next to [Kyle]," she said of her crumbling relationship with the Frasier star, who had urged her to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to keep her across the country while he began an affair in New York City with now-wife Kayte Walsh. (The Grammers finalized their divorce in February 2011, and she has been married to David C. Meyer since October 2018.)

"There's gonna be a division that occurs," DuBois told Richards. When asked, "Anything else?" she responded, "Make sure that you put the walls down for other females coming into [your] life, I feel like you talk to males more easily than to females."



In the wake of Monday's separation news, DuBois herself even commented on the situation.

"My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated," she wrote on Instagram. "So, here’s my comment: I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who 'saw' this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now).” Mic drop #housewives #housewivesofbeverlyhills #medium"



Richards, 54, first met Umansky, 53, at a nightclub in 1994. After getting engaged later that year, the couple tied the knot in January 1996.

Bravo fans met their family in 2010 when RHOBH debuted. As Richards became a mainstay on the reality show for the last 12 seasons, the pair frequently insisted viewers were seeing the real, unvarnished reality of their relationship playing out on the show.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

No return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped filming. Seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

