Kyle Richards is sharing the main reason why she’ll never hop on the bandwagon of using Ozempic for weight loss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, recently spoke to PageSix about how she’s been plagued with never-ending accusations that she’s taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

“I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” Richards told the outlet.

“I’m not on any weight loss drug,” she said. “If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Country singer Morgan Wade came to Richards’ defense, adding that she works hard in the gym to achieve her body.

“She’s always worked out, but she’s recently been going super hard and we have the same trainer, Cory, so I kind of connected those two,” Wade told the outlet. “She’s super strong and she’s dealing with all those people saying she’s on that weight loss drug, but she’s in such good shape and she works out all the time.”

Richards has been dogged by rumors for months about her slimmed-down appearance, in the past referring to claims that she used Ozempic to lose weight "frustrating" and that she works "really hard" for her body.

"I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours," Richards told ExtraTV in February, as she hit the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert in New York City.

She continued, "I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating."

The reality star, who has also denied having a tummy tuck, added, "Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don't think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I'm doing and you'll see changes."

Richards credits her impressive new physique to her rigorous exercise routine and strict food plan.

"I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape," she told PEOPLE in March. "So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I'm like, 'That's just cheating.'"

On Instagram recently, she responded to several followers' comments and shared more details about what her new routine looks like.

Richards said that she sticks to a diet of protein, fruit and vegetables. "NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar," she wrote. "Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15."

She also said that she works out "every day," whether it be "running, cycling, hiking [or] yoga."