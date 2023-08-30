Kyle Richards Says Her Separation from Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal with' in the 'Public Eye'

"Obviously we care about each other a lot," she added, citing their recent family vacation to Italy as proof they were on good terms

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on August 30, 2023 08:56PM EDT
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky . Photo:

Jesse Grant/Getty

Kyle Richards is getting candid about how she's been handling her public separation from Mauricio Umansky.

While chatting with her fans in an Amazon Live session, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that navigating her relationship with her estranged husband has been tough for a few reasons.

“That’s a very loaded question,” the 54-year-old confessed after a fan asked how they were doing. “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend Bravo's Premiere Party For 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 9 And 'Mexican Dynasties
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

“Obviously we care about each other a lot,” she added, before noting how the couple recently returned from an Italian vacation with their entire family

Though she implied that she and Umansky, 53, were on good terms, Richards refrained from sharing any more details and admitted it was “just too much to deal with right now.”

On July 3, PEOPLE confirmed the duo’s decision to separate after 27 years of marriage

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source close to the pair shared at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Richards first met Umansky at a nightclub in 1994. At the time, Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34.

After getting engaged later that year, the couple tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

Last week, Umansky posted a family photo from their trip to Italy on Instagram featuring his estranged reality star wife.

“Summer Vacay 2023 on point,” the Buying Beverly Hills broker captioned a photo of him and Richards posing with their daughters, as well as Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are currently vacationing together amidst their separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky vacation with their daughters.

Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

The family made their way around the Italian peninsula. Richards shared clips of the scenic sunset to her Instagram story from Isola di Panarea, a small island off the coast of Sicily. She also shared a post from the celeb-favorite island of Capri sitting on a boat with her four daughters.

Shortly after the news of their separation, the Halloween Ends star opened up about how her daughters have been handling things in an Amazon Live session in July. 

Revealing how her daughters were "holding up," she added, "You know, they're really strong."

"Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved," Richards said at the time.

