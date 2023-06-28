Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton made up over bottles of tequila at the very place their relationship broke down on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

By
Published on June 28, 2023
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Photo:

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton may finally be at peace.

Kyle, 54, spoke openly about the recent apology she received from her older sister and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, 64, saying “It really meant a lot to me."

"We were kind of, like, laughing it off," she continued during an Amazon livestream. "So many people were watching us and filming us on their phones, but it actually meant a lot to me.”

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards at Kemo Sabe in Aspen, CO

Farrah Britt/Instagram

The apology came as the once-estranged reality TV sisters had a heart to heart in Aspen, Colorado — the same place where their relationship fell apart. In a video, taken by Kyle’s daughter Farrah Brittany, Kathy thought back to the last time they were in that particular hat shop. 

“I'm sorry. It wasn't your fault. It was not your fault," Kathy said in the since-expired Instagram Story video. Kyle responded with a lighthearted joke, “Get the video! Get the video!"

Holding bottles of tequila — 818 and Casa del Sol (in which Paris Hilton and her mother are both investors) — Kathy referenced the moment in the same hat shop in which Lisa Rinna opted for a shot of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand rather than Kathy’s Casa del Sol. When the ladies continued on with Lisa, Kathy took it personally that sister Kyle was along for the ride. 

“I didn’t even know. I was over there,” Kyle said of the former tequila debacle. “I know, I just was being sad,” Kathy replied. The event was half apology, half photo opp, as a cardboard cutout of Kathy lingered nearby — and the alcohol bottles were appropriately tagged “Kendall” and “Kathy.” 

The sisters were all in the same place — even Kim Richards — reunited for a drama-free celebration when Kim’s daughter, Whitney Davis, got married. The sisters, who have had notorious falling outs throughout their adulthood, even sang karaoke together to commemorate the joyful weekend. 

The sisters also reunited for Davis’s wedding shower last month, though at the time, Kyle and Kathy were still strained after their feud came to a head at the RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired in October.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for season 13 this fall — though Kathy did not film for the season. 

